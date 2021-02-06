Wynonna Earp has fought her last demon. Image : Syfy

Gather ‘round, Earpers—it’s time to say farewell.

After a long fight to get its fourth season made at all and a fifth season already announced, it turns out season four will be Wynonna Earp’s swan song, at least at Syfy. According to the Hollywood Reporter, producers are looking for a new home for the show. Until then, it’s Purgatory for us all.

The ownership and airing of Wynonna Earp is complex to say the least; it’s owned by IDW Entertainment, acquired by Syfy, and co-produced by Cineflix Studios. Given IDW’s rights ownership of the property, which is based on the comic by Beau Smith, Syfy could not produce the series on its own.

In a statement to THR, creator and showrunner Emily Andras said, “I’d like to thank our wonderful cast and crew, all of whom were instrumental in bringing Wynonna Earp to our loyal and passionate audience. We couldn’t be prouder of these last six episodes on Syfy, and are thrilled to share them with our beloved fans, who have changed our lives forever.”

The series, which follows the great-great-granddaughter of Wyatt Earp (played by Melanie Scrofano) as she battles revenants, the zombified outlaws her gramps killed so long ago, will begin its final six episodes on March 5. The finale will air April 9. Donuts all around.

