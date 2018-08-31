Almost a year after Pottery Barn revealed a massive collection of Harry Potter-themed paraphernalia, the decor-focused chain is back with new additions to the collection that will have lustful muggles wanting to redecorate all over again. But this isn’t Ikea, and even just a handful of these lavish items is enough to make a bank account magically disappear.



Here are some of the highlights of Pottery Barn’s new Potter additions, which include everything from fancy house robes to faux trunk luggage and faux-magical mirrors that don’t reveal anything except your deepest desires to one day find an acceptance letter to Hogwarts.

Advertisement

If you’ve got millions of dollars in gold coins and treasures secretly stashed away in Gringotts, then you’ll probably want to start your redecorating efforts with this Hogwarts Great Hall bed. It’s made from a mix of spruce and rubberwood with a seven-step antiqued finish that’s done by hand. The elaborate headboard also features 3D carved reliefs of the Hogwarts house crests, which helps explain why you’ll be dropping thousands of dollars on this piece. $2,000

Advertisement

Hedwig the Owl Plush Bluetooth Speaker

Don’t waste your time barking orders at a Google Home or Amazon Alexa device—they’ll never be as wise, loyal, or useful as a magical owl. Harry’s Hedwig gets even better as a plush wireless Bluetooth speaker with a rechargeable battery so you can blast Taylor Swift even while you’re up in the Owlery and far from an outlet. $69

Advertisement

Hogwarts Bookshelf Wallpaper

Looking for a quick way to turn your home office into Dumbledore’s massive study? There’s no way you’ll be able to collect all of the magical artifacts the wizard did as he traveled the globe, but you can at least fake his sprawling book collection with this wallpaper. The rolls come pre-pasted so installation should be easy as you turn any room into what appears to be a library stocked with ancient tomes. Even more reason to fake it: The next time you move, you won’t have to pack up and carry thousands of heavy books. $69

Advertisement

Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff Velvet Robes

Dumbledore was not only wise in the ways of magic, he was also a snappy dresser, preferring long flowing wizard robes to the uncomfortable trappings of muggle fashions. If you’d like to follow his lead, these swank velvet robes feature the colors and logos of all four of Hogwarts’ houses and a pair of wand-sized pockets. They can be further customized with your own stitched monogram if you want to appear even classier as you stroll across campus. $129

Advertisement

Golden Snitch, Hedwig the Owl, and Hogwarts’ Houses Bean Bag Chairs

It turns out you don’t need to be a skilled Quidditch player to snatch a golden snitch. You don’t even need to be sober, for that matter, as anyone can simply stumble into this gold-winged bean bag chair. Pottery Barn’s designers seem to have a real affinity for giant stuffed sacs, and are introducing a bunch of new Potter designs for the fall, including a monstrous version of Hedwig the owl’s head, and four versions matching the colors of each of Hogwarts’ four houses. $119 to $280

Advertisement

Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff Trunk Luggage

Even while standing in line for five hours waiting for a TSA inspection at the airport, you’ll feel like you’re waiting on platform nine and three-quarters with these hard-sided suitcases designed to look like shipping trunks branded with Hogwarts’ various houses. Pottery Barn promises roomy interiors, but let’s face it—they’ll not be anywhere close to the infinite amount of packing space real magical trunks provide. $170 to $400

Advertisement

Floor Length Mirror of Erised

Stare as long as you want into this recreation of the Mirror of Erised, but it’s not going to show you anything other than your hopeful reflection. It’s not a perfectly-scaled replica of the original seen in the Potter movies, but at five feet tall it’s large enough to make you feel like a young wizard. $400

Advertisement

Fawkes the Phoenix Floor Lamp

It’s not a magnificent flash of fire that causes this creature to light up a room, but a glowing light bulb hidden away inside its body. The simulated brass finish on this Phoenix Floor Lamp makes it appear like it’s a piece straight out of Dumbledore’s study, but like the bird atop, it’s all an illusion—and an illusion that will set you back several hundred dollars. $400

Advertisement

Great Hall Dresser

What magical items will you find hiding inside the drawers of this dresser that’s designed to emulate the intricate woodwork inside Hogwarts’ Great Hall? Potions? Ancient spells? Probably just underwear, socks, and a tangled web of smartphone charging cables you don’t use any more. $1,500