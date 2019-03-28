Image: All Images (Gallery 1988/Dave Pollot)

Artist Dave Pollot does something we all want to do, but only someone like Banksy actually does. He finds kind of lame paintings and then enhances them with his own pop culture spin. The results are hilarious, often-subversive but always beautiful hybrids you won’t be able to talk your eyes off of.

Pollot will have his first solo show, “Second Chances,” at Gallery 1988 in Los Angeles starting March 29, and we’re delighted to debut several pieces from the show, as well share an amazing Thanos piece called Addition by Subtraction, which the gallery previously revealed.

The show includes original paintings as well as some prints, so there’s something for everyone. It opens 7 p.m. PT on March 29 at Gallery 1988 in Los Angeles and remains on display there through April 13. Anything not sold at the opening will be available on the Gallery 1988 website starting March 30.



And for more on Pollot, his process, and his excellent work, visit his official website.



