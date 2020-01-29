Poe Dameron's Spice-Running Origin Story Will Be Told in a New Book

You were a spice runner? We’ll find out about it in a new book. Photo : Disney

We love Poe Dameron. You love Poe Dameron. Everyone loves Poe Dameron. And while Marvel’s Poe Dameron comic book series taught us a lot about the hotshot Star Wars pilot, we’ll soon learn a whole bunch more.

A new YA book called Star Wars: Poe Dameron: Free Fall is on the way from novelist and comic b ook writer Alex Segura, and it’ll tell the full story we first heard about in The Rise of Skywalker. You know, about how Poe was a spice runner on Kijimi with Zorii Bliss and Babu Frik. It’s coming out on August 4 and Polygon spoke with Segura about what fans can expect.

Advertisement

“This story not only answers questions from The Rise of Skywalker but also serves as the Poe Dameron origin a lot of people have been clamoring for,” Segura said. “The book will spend a lot of time with Poe during his formative teen years, where we see him grow into the man we meet at the beginning of The Force Awakens.”

Segura also knows that he’s not the first person who’ll be building out Poe’s backstory. “In addition to the films, I’m also really indebted to the work of writers like Charles Soule, Greg Rucka, and Rebecca Roanhorse— to name a few— f or fleshing out key moments in Poe’s life and creating some really exciting jumping-off points to tinker with,” he said. So, yes, the story will mesh with other books, comics, and more.

Here’s a glimpse at the cover art for the book, by artist Alice X. Zhang.

The cover of Star Wars: Poe Dameron: Free Fall. Image : Alice X. Zhang ( Disney Publishing )

Advertisement

Read more about the book on Polygon and we’ll have more on Free Fall as we get closer to its release.



For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.