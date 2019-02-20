Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: Disney/Pixar

Those of us who have them know that pets are basically like best friends who are guaranteed to never desert you, and will always do their best to make you feel better when times are rough. That’s a big part of what makes it difficult to see people who abuse animals.

This Pixar short, Kitbull, from director Rosana Sullivan and producer Kathryn Hendrickson, is the latest in their new SparkShorts series. It tells the story of an unlikely friendship between a tiny homeless cat and a loving pit bull that’s forced to compete in dog fights. Like most Pixar shorts, Kitbull is light in the way of dialogue and instead relies on telling its heartbreaking/heartwarming story through the interactions between its titular pair of animal pals.

Warning: you very well may cry and/or find yourself wanting to adopt a pet.

