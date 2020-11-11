Pixar Is About to Get Its Own Disney+ Documentary Series

Pixar animator Deanna Marsigliese works with a character from Soul in Inside Pixar. Photo : Disney Plus

Sure we all love The Mandalorian, but the best part of Disney+ has actually been its Disney documentaries. From the shows on Imagineering or props, to peeks behind the making of Frozen 2 as well as that aforementioned Star Wars show, Disney+ has given fans an excellent chance to see how the sausage gets made at one of the world’s largest entertainment companies.

Next up: Inside Pixar, a four-part documentary series about what it’s like to make movies at the company that gave us films like Toy Story, The Incredibles, Up, and Wall-E. Each part features five, 10 or so minute stories all centered on a single theme. The first part debuts this Friday, November 13, and the theme is “Inspired.” You’ll see glimpses of that in the trailer below, which features appearances by Soul director Pete Docter, Soul writer Kemp Powers, Onward director Dan Scanlon, and many others.

While previous Disney+ documentaries like Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian and The Imagineering Story have been completely fascinating and worth watching, it wasn’t until the more recent Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 that fans actually got to look at something not going absolutely perfectly at Disney. So it’ll be very interesting to see if Inside Pixar kind of dives into the trial and error (emphasis on the “error”) it takes to get these movies made, or if it makes everything look suspiciously effortless. I know I’ll be watching to find out.

