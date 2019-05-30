Image: Pixar

Two brothers who never knew their father set off on a quest through a magical world in Onward.

Onward is an upcoming adventure from Pixar Animation Studios, set to open March 6, 2020. It’s based on a true story from the life of the film’s director, Dan Scanlon, and stars Chris Pratt and Tom Holland (both of Avengers: Endgame) as the voices of the brothers, along with Julia Louis-Dreyfuss and Octavia Spencer. Here’s the first trailer for Onward.

So, obviously, Onward takes Scanlon’s personal story of family and puts it in this unique fantasy world—a world that looks rather familiar, except for all the magical, mythic creatures living in it. How they got there is likely tied in with the fact this whole world used to be filled with magic until machines slowly took over. Sounds familiar, huh? Are you reading this on your phone?

Oddly missing from this trailer, though, is the entire family angle. But, it’s a teaser trailer. Pixar just wants to get us invested and interested in this world, and they’ve certainly done that.

We can surely expect much more from Onward in the coming months. What do you think of Pixar’s latest?

