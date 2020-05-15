Pirates of the Caribbean's Jerry Bruckheimer Still Won't Say if Johnny Depp Will Return

This time: even *younger* Jack Sparrow. Image : Disney

Netflix is officially going forward with its superheroic vehicle for Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Jordan Vogt-Roberts continues to share more concepts from that Metal Gear Solid movie he really wants to make. Agents of SHIELD reveals some more mysterious casting for its final season. Plus, what’s to come when the CW-DC Universe returns...eventually. Spoilers now!



Where I End

THR reports Sophia Takal (Black Christmas) is attached to direct the sci-fi thriller Where I End for Netflix. Based on a script by Imran Zaidi, the story is “set in a world where your memories and life can be saved, uploaded to a computer and restarted in the case of your untimely demise” and follows “a husband that returns from the dead, suspecting his loving wife may have been involved in his death. He must uncover the truth before it’s too late.”

Pirates of the Caribbean 6

In conversation with Collider, Jerry Bruckheimer would neither confirm-nor-deny Johnny Depp’s involvement in Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

The one we’re developing right now, we’re not sure quite what Johnny’s role is going to be. So, we’re going to have to see.

Ball & Chain

According to THR, Netflix has acquired the superhero relationship comedy, Ball & Chain, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.

Metal Gear Solid

Jordan Vogt-Roberts shared more Metal Gear Solid concept art on Twitter.

Dick Dastardly introduces himself in the latest clip from Scoob.

Agents of SHIELD

Never Have I Ever’s Daniel Barnet is confirmed to appear in the final season of Agents of SHIELD. No details on his character are available at this time.

Marvel has also released a new trailer for season seven.

Swamp Thing

Mark Pedowitz confirmed to reporters over a conference call that the CW has not ordered a second season of Swamp Thing.

At the moment, it’s just the one season. I do not know if it would come back. Obviously that would be a discussion for Warner Bros. and The CW. But at this time, Swamp Thing is just the episodes we have.

Ringworld

According to Collider, Thor: The Dark World director Alan Taylor will helm the pilot episode of Akiva Goldsman’s Ringworld television series.

Two Sentence Horror Stories

Bloody-Disgusting reports a second season of Two Sentence Horror Stories will air on the CW Wednesday nights in “the fourth quarter” of 2020.

The Continental

Chad Stahleski discussed his intentions for the John Wick TV series in a recent interview with Fandom.

The angle they’re working on The Continental TV show right now is a different perspective on the whole world, it’s coming at it from different characters’ points of view and what the breadth of the world is. Whereas in John Wick I’m following a time period that’s almost just a week in the life of one man, [for] who everything spirals out of control, which our John Wick story. The angle that the other producers and writers on the TV show are coming from is a very different timeline structure and a very different perspective of character. About how deep the world goes, and not just assassins but everything that’s included. And a lot of the origin stories are some of the characters you see in Wick. So It’s got some very interesting things, it’s a very interesting take on the Wick world, which I think it pretty cool. But it won’t be from the John Wick perspective. Not that John Wick won’t be involved with it, it’s just not from his perspective.

CW Seed

CW Seed is discussing more animation projects with DC, according to Rick Haskins, President of Streaming and Chief Branding at the CW.

We do projects for CW Seed with DC Animation. Our next one, Deathstroke, is going to be up on CW Seed in the next couple of months. We’re definitely in discussions with them to do two more for next year. Absolutely, animation is part and parcel of our DNA on CW Seed.

Supernatural

According to Mark Pedowitz, only the final two episodes of Supernatural remain to be filmed.

We already have five episodes in the can. Jared [Padalecki] and Jensen [Ackles] will go back as soon as they’re able to to finish up the last two episodes. We hope that they will be able to start shooting sometime in late summer or fall. And if not, we will then become flexible and rearrange our scheduling.

Legends of Tomorrow

An official synopsis for the sixth season of Legends of Tomorrow reveals the Waverider crew take on space aliens, welcome aboard a former abductee and that Zari and Behrad become series regulars, simultaneously.

Having spent last season trying to track down the Loom of Fate in order to bring back their slain comrades, the Legends must now save history from a foe like none they’ve encountered in the past or future. Co-captains of the time-ship Waverider Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) and Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) have dealt with monsters, time anomalies, and most recently, villains from Hell, but this season they will face something even more challenging and bizarre ... space aliens! After one of their own is abducted by a ruthless alien, this new mission becomes personal. It will take more than the combined powers of a dark magician, John Constantine (Matt Ryan); a semi-reformed arsonist, Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell); historian who transforms into steel, Nate Heywood (Nick Zano); and a brother-sister wind-totem-wielding duo, Zara Tarazi (Tala Ashe) and Behrad Tarazi (Shayan Sobhian) to save the world for a sixth time. They must recruit a new Legend, a woman who was abducted by aliens when she was a child and supposedly imbued with powers that will help the team defeat their intergalactic foes. Either that or she’s just crazy... Based on the characters from DC, DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl), Phil Klemmer (The Tomorrow People, Chuck), Grainne Godfree (The Flash), Keto Shimizu (Arrow), James Eagan (Ash vs Evil Dead, Hellcats) and Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash).

Meanwhile, Charlie “tries to protect the Legends by scattering them in different television shows” in the synopsis for “The One Where We’re Trapped on TV” airing May 26.

BREAKING FREE - After Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) does the one thing that goes against her nature when it comes to her sisters, she tries to protect the Legends by scattering them in different television shows. Of course, in true Legends style some can’t just be blissfully ignorant and happy but figure out a way to end up messing with the system. Caity Lotz, Jes Macallan, Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Olivia Swann and Matt Ryan also star. Marc Guggenheim directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & James Eagan. Original airdate 5/26/2020.

The Flash

The official synopsis for the seventh season of The Flash promises Barry will bring the Mirror Master to justice...only to “unleash an even more powerful and devastating threat on Central City.” Dammit, Barry!

Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) lived a normal life as a perpetually tardy C.S.I. in the Central City Police Department. Barry’s life changed forever when the S.T.A.R. Labs Particle Accelerator exploded, creating a dark-matter lightning storm that struck Barry, bestowing him with superspeed and making him the fastest man alive — The Flash. After a thrilling cliffhanger last season which saw the new Mirror Master (Efrat Dor) victorious and still-at-large in Central City, The Flash must regroup in order to stop her and find a way to make contact with his missing wife, Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton). With help from the rest of Team Flash, which includes superheroes Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes), Ralph Dibny (Hartley Sawyer), and Nash Wells (Tom Cavanagh), as well as the Flash’s adoptive father Joe West (Jesse L. Martin), Meta-Attorney Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), tough cub reporter Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton) and brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight)…Flash will ultimately defeat Mirror Master. But in doing so, he’ll also unleash an even more powerful and devastating threat on Central City: one that threatens to tear his team—and his marriage—apart.

Nancy Drew

Nancy Drew solves “standalone cases” and enjoys “new romances, and emotional journeys of self-reinvention” while reconciling with her two dads in the official synopsis for season two.

Season two of NANCY DREW follows the legendary teen detective as she solves mysteries – both earthbound and supernatural – in her haunted hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine. Nancy (Kennedy McMann) leads a sleuthing team of unlikely friends: George Fan (Leah Lewis), whose clairvoyant heritage will emerge through her encounters with the paranormal; Bess Marvin (Maddison Jaizani), a con artist and heiress with multiple lady admirers; Ned “Nick” Nickerson (Tunji Kasim), Nancy’s ex and George’s boyfriend, a gifted mechanic with a tragic past; and philosophical slacker Ace (Alex Saxon), whose computer-hacking skills have caused secret troubles that will soon be exposed. In season one, the Drew Crew helped Nancy discover the stunning truth that Lucy Sable, the ghost who’d been haunting her all season, was her biological mother, and her biological father was corrupt billionaire Ryan Hudson (Riley Smith). Season two is a direct pickup from season one, so it will span the autumn of 2019, during Nancy’s gap year before college. Ryan will attempt to redeem himself through forging a father-daughter bond with Nancy while keeping her parentage a secret from the rest of his powerful family. Nancy will also find a way forward with her adoptive father Carson Drew (Scott Wolf) by becoming an investigator for his legal practice. Her adventures will bring the Drew Crew standalone cases, new romances, and emotional journeys of self-reinvention as Nancy tries to navigate with both her biological parent and the man who raised her – but the compounding intrigue and menace of the Hudson family will ultimately force her to make a life-altering choice between her two fathers. NANCY DREW is a production of CBS Television Studios in association with Fake Empire, with executive producers Noga Landau (The Magicians), Melinda Hsu Taylor (The Gifted, The Vampire Diaries), Josh Schwartz (Gossip Girl, Dynasty, Runaways), Stephanie Savage (Gossip Girl, Dynasty, Runaways) and Lis Rowinski (Dynasty, Runaways).

Charmed

“Maggie pursues her career ambitions, Macy returns to her science roots, and Mel’s activism is reignited” in the official synopsis for Charmed’s third season.

At the end of season two, the Charmed Ones and the magical world find themselves in certain peril as Julian affirmed to Aunt Vivienne that “whatever it takes,” he would bring her Macy (Madeleine Mantock). Meanwhile, Harry (Rupert Evans) and Macy’s newly cemented romance hangs in the balance after Harry asked Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) to use her new power to change his feelings for her sister. With Mel’s (Melonie Diaz) relationship with Ruby at an impasse, will Mel ever find true love? And is the destruction of the sisterhood inevitable, or will the Charmed Ones conquer the Conqueror? The answers to these questions will unfold in season three and chart a whole new journey for the Charmed Ones as Maggie pursues her career ambitions, Macy returns to her science roots, and Mel’s activism is reignited. Based on the original series, CHARMED is from CBS Television Studios in association with Propagate Content, with executive producers Liz Kruger (“Salvation”), Craig Shapiro (“Salvation”), Stuart Gillard, Jeffrey Lieber (“NCIS: New Orleans”), Jessica O’Toole (“Jane The Virgin”), Amy Rardin (“Jane The Virgin”), Jennie Snyder Urman (“Jane The Virgin”), Ben Silverman (“The Office”), Brad Silberling (“Jane The Virgin”) and Howard Owens (“You vs. Wild”).

The 100

Hope’s mysterious past is revealed in the synopsis for “The Garden, ” the May 27 episode of The 100.

Echo (Tasya Teles) and Gabriel (Chuku Modu) learn more about Hope (Shelby Flannery) and her mysterious past. Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropuolos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Shannon Kook and JR Bourne also star. Dean White directed the episode written by Jeff Vlaming (#703). Original airdate 5/27/2020.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels

The investigation is ongoing in the synopsis for “ How It Is With Brothers, ” the sixth episode of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.

Tiago and Lewis interrogate Diego, seeking a confession, while Lewis senses Tiago is hiding something from him. Adelaide warns Molly about her personal desires jeopardizing the Temple’s future. Townsend learns of Kurt’s surprising past. Peter Craft makes a dramatic decision about his marriage with Linda. Maria tracks down Mateo and pleads with him to come home.

JJ Villard’s Fairy Tales

Finally, Goldilocks (Linda Blair) bids adieu to her mother (Sheryl Lee) in a clip from this week’s episode of JJ Villard’s Fairy Tales.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.