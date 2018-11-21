Photo: Marvel Studios

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Roald Dahl’s Tales of the Unexpected is making its way to TV. The CW has plans for a series based on The Progeny. Cicada comes for Barry Allen in a look at the next episode of The Flash. Plus, what’s to come on Black Lightning and Future Man’s second season. Happy Spoilsgiving!



Advertisement

My Best Friend’s Exorcism

THR reports Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon will helm a film adaptation of Grady Hendrix’s horror novel My Best Friend’s Exorcism for Endeavor Content. Described as “Beaches meets Heathers meets The Exorcist,” Hendrix’s story centers on two teenage girls, one of whom may have become demonically possessed after skinny-dipping.

Madman

According to Bloody-Disgusting, original producer Gary Sales is planning a remake of Madman, the 1981 slasher movie in which the ghost of an abusive drunk wreaks havoc on a summer camp after his name is invoked during a campfire story.

Advertisement

Captain Marvel

Just Jared has set photos from Clark Gregg and Brie Larson’s recent reshoots on Captain Marvel.

Advertisement

The Limit

Michelle Rodriguez plays “a genetically-enhanced weapon of mass destruction” in the first trailer for The Limit, an entirely 180° VR action film co-starring The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus.





The Man in the High Castle

Bzhaun Rhoden, Louis Ferreira, and Peter Shinkoda have joined the cast of season four. According to Deadline, Rhoden will play Benjy, “a member of the Black Communist Rebellion” while Ferreira is Brad Bellows, “the leader of the D.C. Resistance cell.” Shinkoda will play Kazu Suzuki, “the very distinguished Royal Secretary to the Crown Princess.”

Advertisement

Salvation

Sad(?) news — Salvation, the CBS drama about a team tasked with the top-secret information that an asteroid is just months away from colliding with Earth, has been canceled. [Deadline]

Advertisement

Roald Dahl’s Tales of the Unexpected

A reboot of Roald Dahl’s Tales of the Unexpected is now in development at The Ink Factory. [Deadline]

Advertisement

The Progeny

The CW is also developing a TV series based on Tosca Lee’s The Progeny, in which a woman with amnesia is pitted against three separate ancient orders after discovering she’s the descendant of Elizabeth Bathory. Chris Roberts will write the pilot. [Deadline]

Advertisement

Watchmen

Tulsa police officers wear bright yellow masks in new images from HBO’s Watchmen series.

Advertisement

Future Man

Jay Sherman’s catchphrase from The Critic is invoked in Hulu’s latest trailer for the second season of Future Man.

Black Lightning

Black Lightning rescues a baby from a shimmering Alex Mack-style puddle in the trailer for next week’s episode, “The Sange.”

The Flash

Finally, Cicada celebrates Thanksgiving with a casual bit o’ murder in the trailer for next week’s episode, “O Come All Ye Faithful.”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.