WandaVision’s style and special effects represent a new direction for Marvel in general, but the series takes things a step further in a way that’s unique for Disney+. I t’s packed with a variety of little details designed to s ell you on the idea that each episode is actually a different take on the same American sitcom that’s been airing for decades.

WandaVision’s opening scenes serve as a reminder that you’re just as confused as Wanda Maximoff and Vision are about the show’s strange reality. Just when it starts to become clear that there’s no escape from the characters’ new home of Westview, though, WandaVision throws an interesting curveball in the form of period-specific commercials that feature into each of the series episodes.

Speaking with Variety, Marvel head Kevin Feige hinted that while the commercials will a dd to WandaVision’s overall aesthetic vibe, their specific details might also factor into how Wanda and Vision’s predicament connects to the Marvel Cinematic Universe that we last saw in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Unusual as everything else has been about WandaVision, it’s going to be fascinating to see what sorts of commercials and products are featured week-to-week. They are likely to be clever send- ups of the sorts of ads we all grew up with, meaning that whatever ideas have already sprung into your mind are probably just as solid as what WandaVision’s going to serve up. There are still a few days left until WandaVision premieres, and in the meantime, why not flex those photoshop skills and show us your best ideas for the kinds of in-universe ads that would make a person think to themselves “yeah, I need some of that in my life right now.”

WandaVision airs on Fridays on Disney+

