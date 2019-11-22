Photoshop Contest: Can 'Baby Yoda' Possibly Get Any Cuter, or More Badass?

We come from the future
Cheryl Eddy
Filed to:Photoshop Contest
He really likes that doohickey, even though it’s “not a toy,” per the Mando.
Image: All images Lucasfilm/Disney+

The Rise of Skywalker will be here in less than a month. And while we’re still eagerly awaiting the landmark film marking the end of the Skywalker Saga, we’re now extremely distracted by something tiny yet huge that’s recently entered the Star Wars world: the internet’s new favorite infant, “Baby Yoda.”

The Mandalorian’s breakout superstar doesn’t say much, but Baby Yoda’s every gesture and expression are proof positive that sometimes, being the purest form of adorable is enough.

Except, of course, when it can be improved, enhanced, or turned into a meme with the power of Photoshop, which is where you come in, using any of the photos we’ve shared in this post including the one up top.

The instant we saw what was in the baby carrier, we knew the Force would be strong in The Mandalorian:

Those big brown eyes contain multitudes. Or maybe they’re just scanning the immediate area for another frog-like creature to snack on?

And, of course, the now-familiar concept art for the character, which the studio shared as part of a group of illustrations from artists Christian Alzmann, Nick Gindraux, Ryan Church, Jama Jurabaev, and Doug Chiang.

Show us all your Photoshop creations in the comments below, and we’ll compile the standouts in a future post. May the Force...well, you know.

The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+ and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20.

