As far as gimmicky horror movies go, Countdown couldn’t be more of the moment: It’s about a hot new app that can supposedly predict the precise instant when a person will die. Is it all fun and games—or, as this new trailer suggests, is there something supernatural and murder-y at work here?



When Countdown’s main character (Elizabeth Lail) gets caught up in the hype and downloads the app, she’s horrified to see she only has a few days left on this mortal coil...and switching out her phone (with comedian Tom Segura playing the jaded store clerk) doesn’t help. So she teams up with a few other folks who’re working on the same urgent deadline to figure out if there’s a way to cheat whatever black magic is at work here. Check it out!

Countdown, which also stars Jordan Calloway, Talitha Bateman, Tichina Arnold, P.J. Byrne, and Peter Facinelli, and is written and directed by Justin Dec, is out October 25.

