Indiana Jones 5 Picks Up the Talented Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Phoebe Waller-Bridge attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo : Rich Fury ( Getty Images )

Another Lucasfilm saga to add to her ridiculously talented belt.



Today Disney confirmed that Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge—who previously appeared as the self-righteous droid L3-37 in Solo: A Star Wars story—will join the main cast of the still-untitled Indiana Jones 5. According to Lucasfilm, Waller-Bridge will “star alongside” the returning Harrison Ford, who of course will reprise his role as the curmudgeonly archaeologist/Nazi-whipper/adventure-seeker Indiana Jones.

In less surprising news, the studio also confirmed that legendary composer John Williams would return to score the movie. “Steven [Spielberg], Harrison, Kathy [Kennedy], Frank [Marshall], and John are all artistic heroes of mine,” the film’s director, Logan’s James Mangold (replacing Spielberg, who stepped away from directing the film early last year), said in a provided statement. “When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can’t help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself.”

Indiana Jones 5 is currently set to hit theaters July 29, 2022. No word yet on who Waller-Bridge will play in the adventure film but we’ll bring you more as we know it.

