Image: Disney/Lucasfilm

Every science fiction franchise has its own jargon. If you’re not heavily involved in that world, you can forget how weird that jargon might sound to outsiders. Case in point: “droid.”

“Droid... droid... what’s a droid?” According to Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who plays the droid L3-37 in the upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story, this was her first reaction upon reading the casting call for her role. As she detailed in a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, her initial audition was, well, a little confusing:

According to the actress, she had suspicions from the beginning that it might have been a robot, but she auditioned in an incredibly human, non-mechanical way, only to have her suspicions confirmed when one of the directors made a robot motion when asking her to read the part a little differently.

As Waller-Bridge puts it: “I was like, ‘that’s a fucking robot!’”

Well, I’m sure “droid” is one piece of jargon she won’t forget anytime soon. Solo, which features the actress in a supporting role, is out on May 25th.

[YouTube, via ComicBook.com]