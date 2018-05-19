Every science fiction franchise has its own jargon. If you’re not heavily involved in that world, you can forget how weird that jargon might sound to outsiders. Case in point: “droid.”
“Droid... droid... what’s a droid?” According to Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who plays the droid L3-37 in the upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story, this was her first reaction upon reading the casting call for her role. As she detailed in a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, her initial audition was, well, a little confusing:
According to the actress, she had suspicions from the beginning that it might have been a robot, but she auditioned in an incredibly human, non-mechanical way, only to have her suspicions confirmed when one of the directors made a robot motion when asking her to read the part a little differently.
As Waller-Bridge puts it: “I was like, ‘that’s a fucking robot!’”
Well, I’m sure “droid” is one piece of jargon she won’t forget anytime soon. Solo, which features the actress in a supporting role, is out on May 25th.
[YouTube, via ComicBook.com]
Advertisement