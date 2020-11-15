We come from the future
We come from the future
MoviesDC Universe

Peter Stormare Says Movement Is Happening on a Constantine Sequel

juliemuncy
Julie Muncy
Filed to:Constantine
ConstantineWarner BrosDC EntertainmentDCVertigoKeanu ReevesPeter Stormare
9
Save
Keanu Reeves in Constantine.
Keanu Reeves in Constantine.
Image: Warner Bros.

Hell yeah. Literally, hell.

Recently, some of the minds behind Constantine put together a Comic-Com@Home panel wherein they gushed about how fond they were of the film and what sort of wacky ideas they had in store for a sequel. Apparently, that enthusiasm went somewhere, as Peter Stormare, who played Satan in the film, now claims, via his Instagram, that a sequel is “in the works”.

On the account, Stormare shared a meme praising his performance in the film, with the simple written caption: “Sequel in The Works.” Not a particularly splashy way to announce a sequel, but I’ll take it. If you’re curious about what that sequel might look like, check out the 15th anniversary panel, which includes such tidbits as a part of the working script that had Constantine sharing a prison cell with Jesus. Like, Christ Jesus. 

Constantine is out now, has been for fifteen years, and really is worth a watch.

Julie Muncy

io9 Weekend Editor. Videogame writer at other places. Queer nerd girl.

DISCUSSION

batista_thumbs_up
Batista Thumbs Up

I mean...... I guess. It was pretty forgettable in the way a lot of mid-00s movies were. I’m more than OK with who we got right now.