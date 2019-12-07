Peter Sarsgaard Has Been Cast in The Batman in an Unknown Role

Peter Sarsgaard at TIFF 2019. Photo : Phillip Faraone ( Getty Images )

Though fans have a guess… or two.

Matt Reeves made Bat-waves yesterday when he posted a simple tweet. Only three words, and one gif. The words? “Oh… Hi, Peter…” Oh, and there was also a Bat emoji. That part is pretty important.

That’s right, it appears Sarsgaard is next in line to join the frankly incredible cast of The Batman, alongside Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, and Paul Dano. Only problem is, Reeves didn’t divulge what might be the most important detail: who he’s playing. Fans have a guess, though, based on rumors about the film and some hints posted online.



One such hint might come from the Instagram of Sarsgaard’s wife, former Bat-star herself Maggie Gyllenhaal, who, concurrent with the announcement, posted an image of Sarsgaard mid-shave. Which is to say, solidly halfway through it.

Yep, that, along with the weird second face in the Sarsgaard gif chosen by Reeves, and just general rumors that the film might be taking inspiration from The Long Halloween, a lot of fans are assuming that Sarsgaard is going to be playing Harvey Dent, Two-Face himself. Is this true? I have no idea. But I think it would be neat!



For more The Batman news, stay tuned to io9. The move is scheduled to hit theaters June 25, 2021, with filming starting next month.



