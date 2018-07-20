Image: Spider-Man (Insomniac Studios)

Yet another major villain is making their way into the life of Peter Parker in the already villain-packed upcoming Spider-Man PS4 video game. But it turns out Spidey’s ready to fight back against the oncoming rogues—in the form of a new pal named Miles Morales.



Now, Miles doesn’t actually get to don the spider-suit we all desperately want him to during this new Spider-Man story trailer shown at San Diego Comic-Con, but while we’ve seen him interacting with Peter Parker in his civilian form before, now we at least get to see him working together with Mary-Jane Watson and Peter while he’s in costume as the spectacular Spider-Man.

And Pete’s gonna need all the help he can get, it seems. The big focus of the trailer is yet another villain coming to make Peter’s life hell: the legendary mercenary (and maybe even future movie star) Silver Sable. In the comics, Sable is the leader of the Wild Pack, a team of elite mercenaries that hunts down war criminals.

Advertisement

At times she’s been an ally to Spidey, but here she’s up against him, because she’s been hired by none other than Norman Osborn, whose mysterious role in the Spider-Man game is not as the Green Goblin (at least so far), but the Mayor of New York, looking to protect his election campaign in a city being picked apart by Spider-Man’s myriad foes. But he’s mainly concerned with getting rid of what he believes is the root of it all: Spider-Man himself.

Maybe you should start working on a Miles-sized version of that suit, Peter. You’re gonna need a few more webheads in this fight! Marvel’s Spider-Man hits PS4 September 7.