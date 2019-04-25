Image: Sony/Marvel

In Marvel’s comics, Peter Parker’s got a nasty (but endearing) habit of making friends with people who are destined to become some of Spider-Man’s mortal enemies. That quirk is just as important to the Spider-Man mythos as the radioactive spider bite, and from the looks of things, it’s going to be a major part of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Far From Home’s first trailer hits us with the broad strokes of the film, following Peter Parker and his classmates as they embark on a group trip to Europe. In an attempt to live a somewhat regular life for a change, Peter sets out with the intention of leaving Spider-Man at home for a while, but it isn’t long after he’s touched down overseas that Nick Fury presents him with an important mission involving elemental disasters.

Interestingly, when Mysterio makes his appearance in the trailer, it’s strongly implied that he’s an ally to Peter—something that’s echoed by a new image from the movie, seen at the top of this post. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Far From Home director Jon Watts explained how Nick Fury actually introduces Peter to magician Quentin Beck (Jake Gyllenhaal). They form a quick bond, and the teen hero sees Beck as a “cool uncle,” much in the same way he does Tony Stark.

Far From Home, Watts also said, is a movie about Peter just trying to remember what his life was like before he got involved in the whole superhero business:

Peter’s ready for a vacation at the beginning of this movie, to say the least. This film is about the world telling him, ‘It’s time for you to step up and grow up, kid,’ and he’s saying, ‘But I still want to be a kid and go on vacation.’

Given that Far From Home takes place after the events of Endgame, Peter’s desire for a return to relative normalcy is more than understandable, and it’ll be interesting to see how his most recent experiences with the Avengers are going to impact his present day approach to heroism. But considering Peter’s history regarding such things, will cool uncle Quentin turn out to be not so cool by the time this European adventure is finished? We’ll find out when Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2.

