Peter Lamont in 2013. Photo : Imeh Akpanudosen ( Getty Images )

Peter Lamont, a veteran of the film industry, was one of the most respected and accomplished production designers and art directors around. Now, the Oscar-winner has passed away.

You may not know Lamont’s name, but you’ve seen his work. He was on Aliens, where he was nominated for an Oscar for his set decoration work. He also served on every James Bond film, starting from Goldfinger and ending his run only on Casino Royale, which is a lot of Bond. He won an Oscar for Titanic due to his art decoration. His son, too, is an impressive set and art director, serving alongside his father before striking out on his own with work on the Harry Potter films as well as some Star Wars movies, with work on The Force Awakens, Rogue One, and Solo.

The elder Lamont’s death was announced via the official James Bond Twitter account. In a statement shared on the account, Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli wrote, “Peter Lamont was a much beloved member of the Bond family and a giant in the industry. Inextricably linked with the design and aesthetic of James Bond since Goldfinger (1964).”

No cause of death was listed. He was 91.

