Get your first good look at Janet Van Dyne in Ant-Man and the Wasp. Get a tiny look at the new Halloween movie. That creepy viral Twitter ghost story you’ve probably read is being turned into a movie. Plus, what’s to come on The Originals, and more hints of Avengers 4's connection to the original Avengers movie. Spoilers, away!







Ant-Man & The Wasp

A new set of character posters gives us our first real look at Michelle Pfeiffer, cast as Janet van Dyne last year.

Mulan

Yoson An (The Meg) has joined the cast as the film’s love interest Chen Hongui, a soldier in the unit that Mulan joins when disguised as a man. Please continue to be angry about the lack of Li Shang in the comments below. [THR]

Dear David

The Wrap reports It producer Dan Lin is financially backing a film based on the popular Twitter thread by creator Adam Ellis, in which one man chronicles the story of a ghost with either a traumatic head wound or craniofacial abnormality standing in the hallway of his apartment.

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase

Here’s our first look at It’s Sophia Lillis as girl detective, Nancy Drew.

Halloween

The movie’s official Twitter has a quick teaser for the trailer arriving tomorrow.

If that wasn’t enough, Bloody-Disgusting has one more image of Michael Myers to tide you over.

First Man

People Magazine has our first looks at Ryan Reynolds and Claire Foy as Neil and Janet Armstrong. Head over there to see the rest.

Zombieland, Too: Double Tap

Writer Rhett Reese confirmed the recent rumors Zombieland 2 has secretly finished filming are “as false as false gets.”

God of War

In a recent interview with Comic Book, Steven DeKnight revealed he’s had “early conversations” with Sony about directing a film adaptation of God of War.

I had some early conversations with the good people at Sony PlayStation about it and my biggest thing is, look, you gotta approach it like a book. Approach it like adapting Jaws. For people who’ve read Jaws, the movie is very different but they’re both fantastic. So you have to be able to take the source material and make it work as a movie. And I think that’s part of the reason oftentimes video game movies don’t work is because you can’t translate the video game experience into a movie. You gotta take the characters and the situations and the emotions and make it work for a movie. Which means a lot of times you’ve got to change things, which is very dicey obviously because you don’t want to alienate video game fans, but you have to make a film that works within the context of a movie by itself. Very difficult.

The Predator

Visual effects supervisor Jonathan Rothbart revealed The Predator will include a redesigned version of the Hell-Hounds from 2010's Predators.

We were trying to stay away from matching any previous design on them. So we try to keep it where at least we have some familiar aspects to the dogs that you can bring back to the Predators. Such as, they have some level of dreads to them. And their mouths are not the same as a Predator mouth, but they do have that kind of distended jaw a little bit. It doesn’t open sideways like that, but it still has some similarities, just to keep it in the same realm.

Avengers 4

Set photos from Atlanta Magazine indicate the production is trying to replicate the aftermath of the first film’s Battle of New York. Head over there to see the rubble and traffic jams.

Bumblebee

Elsewhere, Entertainment Tonight met with Hailee Steinfeld, Jorge Lendeborg, Jr. and John Cena to discuss Bumblebee.

The Unseen

Bloody-Disgusting also has the first poster for The Unseen, a modern take on H.G. Wells’ The Invisible Man—which also happens to be the directorial debut of special makeup effects artist, Geoff Redknapp (The X-Files, Deadpool, Cabin in the Woods, Star Trek: Beyond).

5th Passenger

We also have the trailer for a new, crowd-funded sci-fi/horror movie starring Star Trek alums Marina Sirtis, Tim Russ, Armin Shimerman, and Doug Jones!

Lord of the Rings

Speaking with IGN’s German website, Peter Jackson revealed he’s “putting the creative team together” on Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series, but is not actively overseeing the full show. The following text has been generously translated to English by Consequence of Sound.

I had a phone conversation with Amazon on that one — I think that was over a year ago and it sounded like they were doing the right thing [with the show], they have very good intentions with it, it all sounds very fascinating and exciting. However, I would not want to be the one responsible for the entire TV series, simply because I’ve never been responsible for a [long-term] series like this before in my life. So it would not be very smart if I took on the role of showrunner. What I’m actually doing right now is putting the creative team [behind the series] together.

Superstition

Sad news. Syfy has quietly canceled Superstition.

The 100

Conflict abounds in the official synopsis for June 26th’s episode, “How We Get to Peace.”

Clarke’s (Eliza Taylor) determination to protect Madi (guest star Lola Flannery “Home Again,” “Shadowhunters”) puts Bellamy (Bob Morley) in an impossible position, Paige Turco, Henry Ian Cusick, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Chris Larkin and Tasya Teles also star. Antonio Negret directed the episode written by Lauren Muir (#508). Original airdate 6/26/2018.

The Originals



Finally, the Mikaelson’s must escape another Chambre de Chasse in the trailer for next week’s episode, “The Kindness of Strangers.”

