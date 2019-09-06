Photo: Warner Bros.

Richard Madden says there are more intriguing additions to come to the cast of The Eternals. Ghost Draft continues to cast more mysterious roles. A script might finally be done for the new Batman movie. Jon Favreau discusses how the rise of the First Order could play into The Mandalorian. Plus, meet Legacies’ newest bloodsucker. Happy Friday, the spoilers are here!



The Suicide Squad

During a recent panel at Fan Expo Canada 2019, Peter Capaldi revealed his Suicide Squad character is “completely bald” because “they had to do some prosthetics.” Revising my previous sentiments: PETER CAPALDI FOR KING SHARK.

I hope it’s going to come back. No, it’s for — I can’t — you know, at the moment I can’t tell you, not because I don’t want to tell you, but because I’m not allowed to tell you — but I’m going to be completely bald. So — and I said — so, they started it because they had to do some prosthetics. So, they had to take my hair back as much [as possible] and I said, “Could you leave a little bit? Because I’m going to Toronto.” So, they left a little bit and we did some head casts, and stuff. And then I came here, so that’s why. But when I go home, it’s going to go again. All the way.

Halloween Kills

Bloody-Disgusting reports actor Robert Longstreet will play an adult version of Lonnie Elam in Halloween Kills. A minor character in the original film, Lonnie was one of the neighborhood kids who bullied Tommy Doyle until Dr. Loomis scared him off.

Silvercup

According to Deadline, Maddie Hasson will play a “key role” in James Wan’s latest horror feature, rumored to concern “two women on the run from a monster.”

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting

THR has word Tamara Smart, Oona Laurence, Indya Moore, and Tom Felton will star in Netflix’s adaptation of A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting.

Ghost Draft

Speaking of more casting, Deadline also reports Seychelle Gabriel, Alan Trong, Chibuikem Uche, and Alexis Louder have joined the cast of Ghost Draft in undisclosed roles, as part of its seemingly endless quest to recruit half of Hollywood.

The Eternals

Speaking with GQ Britain, Richard Madden teased “there’s some more actors yet to be announced” for The Eternals “which is gonna be crazy.”





The Witches

Bloody-Disgusting has the official synopsis for Robert Zemeckis’s recently-wrapped remake of The Witches starring Anne Hathaway.

Zemeckis’s “visually innovative” The Witches tells the darkly humorous and heartwarming tale of a young orphaned boy (Jahzir Kadeem Bruno) who, in late 1967, goes to live with his loving Grandma (Octavia Spencer) in the rural Alabama town of Demopolis. The boy and his grandmother come across some deceptively glamorous but thoroughly diabolical witches, so Grandma wisely whisks our young hero away to an opulent seaside resort. Regrettably, they arrive at precisely the same time that the world’s Grand High Witch (Hathaway) has gathered her fellow cronies from around the globe—undercover—to carry out her nefarious plans.

The Batman

Variety reports Matt Reeves has “finally finished a script” for The Batman.

Jojo Rabbit

Coming Soon has a new poster for Taika Waititi’s anti-hate satire, Jojo Rabbit.

The Mandalorian

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jon Favreau suggested The Mandalorian will explore in part how the First Order could rise in the undercurrent of the New Republic’s fledgling rule.

...what could happen in the 30 years between celebrating the defeat of the Empire and then the First Order? You come in on Episode VII, [the First Order are] not just starting out. They’re pretty far along… So somehow, things weren’t necessarily managed as well as they could have been if [the galaxy] ended up in hot water again like that.

Legacies

TV Line has our first look at Thomas Doherty as Legacies’ incoming vampire, Sebastian.

Two Sentence Horror Stories

Finally, a black tongued English gentleman stalks children at a playground in the trailer for “Little Monsters,” next week’s episode of Two Sentence Horror Stories.

