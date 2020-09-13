Pennyworth's Second Season Will Feature Bruce Wayne, Uh, Kind Of

From Pennyworth , a TV show that is still happening. Image : Epix

It’s a truth universally acknowledged that every Batman prequel will feature Bruce Wayne eventually. But it usually doesn’t occur like this.

Advertisement

As revealed yesterday at DC Fandome, Pennyworth, a TV show that is getting a second season on Epix, a network I legitimately have no idea how to watch, will be progressing its Alfred-centric prequel plot in an unexpected way in season two. That is, with a certain, unexpected, Batty bundle of joy. That’s right, folks, Martha and Thomas Wayne are going to have a baby.

According to executive producer Bruno Heller, who shared the news seemingly for the first time with actors Emma Paetz and Ben Aldridge, who play Martha and Thomas, Martha will be getting pregnant in this upcoming season, and, considering Bruce’s lack of siblings, it seems likely she’ll be pregnant with the Caped Crusader himself. Which is certainly a choice.

Advertisement

But think of all the things you can do with a Bat baby! Put a Bat symbol in the ultrasound! Maybe the Joker could attend the baby shower? They can recreate the cover of Nirvana’s Nevermind! Oh, gosh, just wait until season four when they premiere Toddler Batman. He knows 88 non-lethal ways to take you down with Lincoln Logs. He only cries when he thinks of Zorro.

Pennyworth will be returning to Epix for a second season at an unannounced date in the future. Hope Alfred knows how to change diapers.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.