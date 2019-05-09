Image: Warner Bros.

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.

When we last saw the members of the Losers’ Club—the misfit kids of Derry, Maine—they had just made a vow to reunite when Pennywise, the sewer-dwelling demon who preys on their worst fears, inevitably lurches back to life. As the first trailer for the much-anticipated It Chapter Two reveals, the characters may be adults now, but that damn clown is just as horrifying.



(If you can’t view YouTube for that, here’s a Twitter link.)

It Chapter Two—which stars Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, and Bill Hader, the returning kids from the first film (including Sophia Lillis, Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard, and Shazam’s Jack Dylan Grazer), as well as Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise—hits theaters September 6.

