In pop culture, even unrelated characters can have something significant in common. They’re both clowns. They’re both purple. They’re both cyborgs. And that middle ground is where artist Alex Solis likes to play.
Solis just opened a brand new exhibit called “Icons Unmasked” at Gallery 1988 in Los Angeles, CA. It’s the second such exhibit, which could be why the format may look a little familiar to you right now, and just like the last time, the pairings are genius. Solis takes two characters who are similar in some way and makes it as if one is actually the other. It leads to sometimes humorous, sometimes subversive, or sometimes just plain weird pairings (this happens in the cosplay world, too). Here are a few of our favorites from this year.
You can see the full show, and buy prints if you like, at this link.