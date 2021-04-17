Penny Dreadful and His Dark Materials' Helen McCrory Dies at 52

McCrory appearing in Penny Dreadful. Image : Showtime

Helen McCrory, the British actress best known for roles in Harry Potter and His Dark Materials, and more, has died after a long battle with cancer. Her husband, actor Damian Lewis, announced via social media to inform the public on Friday, April 16.



She joined the Harry Potter franchise in Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince, playing Narcissa, mother of Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton) and wife to Lucius Malfoy (Jason Isaacs). Her character reappeared once more in the two-part finale Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. Other genre roles include her guest role as alien vampire Rosanna Calvierri in Doctor Who season five’s “The Vampires of Venice”, and as the voice of Lord Asriel’s daemon Stelmaria in HBO and the BBC’s adaptation of His Dark Materials.

McCrory has a resume that spans decades on the stage and screen. McCrory was nominated for several awards during her expansive career, including a Critics Choice Television Award and a Satellite Award for best-supporting actress in a drama for Penny Dreadful.

Speaking of Penny Dreadful—her character Evelyn Poole remains one of my favorite villains. As the witchy, season two big bad, she is a powerful, ruthless antagonist with no mercy. Watching her go toe to toe with Eva Green in the season two showdown is a moment I will never forget:

McCrory was a skilled actress whose grace and talent will be missed.

