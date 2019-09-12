Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)

Paul Feig is set to enter a dark universe no longer constrained by...the Dark Universe.

Deadline reports the man behind Ghostbusters: Answer the Call, Bridesmaids, the upcoming Last Christmas, and more just made a deal to write and direct an original film called Dark Army. No one knows what “Dark Army” entails, but it’s believed that it will “include characters from Universal’s classic monster library and original characters created by Feig.”

So, basically, Feig could be making his own take on The Monster Squad.

If Feig is, indeed, making a movie with the Universal Monsters, it will be the second such movie to happen outside of the aforementioned Dark Universe, the ambitious shared universe that began, and ended, with 2017's The Mummy. Once those movies all died, the studio decided to revisit the idea of those legendary creatures through a more filmmaker-centric lens with less of a need to keep things all connected. The first film coming as a result is Leigh Whannell’s The Invisible Man, which will be out next year. Feig’s could potentially be the next.

Either way, we’re all about an action/monster/comedy mash-up team-up, whatever the hell Feig has in store with Dark Army. What’s so great about him as a filmmaker is that this could be the most serious horror movie ever, a straight comedy, or anything in between. He can do it all.

