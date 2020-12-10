The next Star Wars movie. Screenshot : Disney

It’s going to be some time before we see a new Star Wars movie in theaters but, now, at least we know what that’s going to be.



Advertisement

On Disney’s 2020 Investor Day Thursday, it was announced that Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins would direct Rogue Squadron, scheduled for release December 22, 2023. It’s described as “[introducing] a new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing, high-speed thrill-ride, and move the saga into the future era of the galaxy.”

Jenkins is the second woman, after Victoria Mahoney, to direct a Star Wars film and the first to be its main director. Here’s her tweet discussing the announcement.

Advertisement

“Patty has established herself as one of the top directors working in the film industry today,” Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said. “She’s a visionary who knows how to strike the balance between action and heart, and I can’t wait to see what she does in the Star Wars galaxy.”

G/O Media may get a commission Sony WH-1000XM4 $218 at Backmarket Use the promo code Kinja2020

Taika Waititi’s movie is also currently being written and was referred to by Kennedy as “fresh, unique and unexpected.” Here are a few screenshots of some images of the segment which...were very weird. Almost Schoolhouse Rock esque



Screenshot : Disney

Advertisement

Screenshot : Disney

This story is developing...

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.