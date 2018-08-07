Photo: Warner Bros.

Stephen King adaptations are everywhere these days, from movie theaters to network TV to streaming services. And while Hulu has gone the series route with Castle Rock, Netflix is dabbling in original movies. Two are already on the service—Gerald’s Game and 1922—and a third is now on the way.

It’s called In the Tall Grass, and it’s being directed by Vincenzo Natali, who did Splice, Cube, and episodes of Westworld, The Strain, Hannibal, and many others. The project has been in the works since 2015 with Netflix coming on board earlier this year. But now, it’s nearing production, and the cast has finally been revealed.

According to Deadline, Patrick Wilson (Watchmen, Aquaman, Insidious, the Conjuring series) stars along with relative newcomers Laysla De Oliveira and Harrison Gilbertson. The source novella, written by King and his son Joe Hill (who has his own TV adaptation in the works at Netflix right now), is about a brother and sister who hear screaming coming from a field. Once they run out to investigate, though, they aren’t able to get out. James Marsden was supposed to play the lead but had to drop out (likely to film Sonic the Hedgehog, which, yes, is a real thing).

Expect to see In the Tall Grass on Netflix next year.