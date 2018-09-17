Photo: Kevin Winter, Presley Ann (Getty)

“Good morning, Angels” is going to take on a whole new meaning in Elizabeth Banks’ upcoming Charlie’s Angels cinematic reboot.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Banks, who is directing the film, and Sir Patrick Stewart will portray different Bosleys (plural) who work for the Townsend Agency headed by the Charlie (who has yet to be cast). In this telling of the Charlie’s Angels story, the agency is a global operation with multiple teams of operatives in the field at any given point in time, and at some point, the two Bosleys will cross paths. This particular plot point is a bit of a twist on McG’s Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, which introduced Jimmy Bosley (Bernie Mac), the adopted brother of the first movie’s John Bosley (Bill Murray).

Besides his turn as Bosley, the busy Stewart will also soon reprise the role of Jean-Luc Picard for a new Star Trek series.

It’ll be interesting to see what a more Bond-like take on Charlie’s Angels will look like, especially under Banks’ direction. The movie—starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska as the Angels—is definitely going to be a notable addition to the Charlie’s Angels franchise. Here’s to hoping that when it hits theaters on September 27, 2019, it’ll also be a great one.