'Pardon Me, Dear, But Why Is the Devil in Our Dinner?'

“I have no idea!” Mrs. Quimby yelled, trying to bat the stew-covered demon away with her mixing spoon.
“You must know something!” yelled the consternated Mr. Quimby in response. “Did you get one of the ingredients mixed up? Did you add too much oregano? I’ve heard oregano is the most satanic of herbs.”
“Don’t be daft,” said Mrs. Quimby, then a blank look crossed face, and then a rueful one. “Actually, I did sacrifice that goat last night and bathed in its blood...”
Welcome to today’s culinary Concept Art Writing Prompt! This wonderful/disturbing monograph, as usual, comes to us from the treasure trove of weird art that is the British Library’s public domain Flickr archive. Specifically, it’s a monograph from the 1890 book The Aldine ‘O’er Land and Sea’ Library. Here’s the full image, complete with captions:
Beautifully illustrated indeed! Now it’s your turn to tell us what the hell is going on here. Potential topics: Why is there a demon in the mixing-pan? What were the couple cooking? Why is the dude looking at the ceiling and not the devil? And what’s the deal with that poor, extremely mangy cat in the lower-left of the image, who may be smoking a pipe?
DISCUSSION
A woman was stirring stew one night when a small demon popped out beneath her skirt. The demon demanded she give her right pinky for a spoon that could cook any meal she wanted from anything she had. Curious, the woman asked why he wanted her pinky so bad, and he told her they are a delicacy in hell. The woman protested and asked for a demonstration of the spoon. The demon agreed staring at her pinky salivating and pulled a long wooden spoon from his throat. He swung around and pissed in the pot and stirred it with the spoon then held out the liquid to her to taste. Reluctantly she tried the broth and it tasted like the most savory chicken soup she ever had - but kept her composure. The diminutive demon then jutted out a soot covered clawed hand and demanded her pinky.
The woman coldly declined and dryly stated that the soup was a mild repast and asked the demon to make something better. Angrily the demon took a shit in the pot, stirred it and shoved the spoon out to her. The woman tasted a beef stew fit for royalty. But she only scoffed and feigned disinterest. Infuriated, the demon took a knife and threatened to take her pinky. The woman hiding her terror proposed that if the spoon could turn a demon’s tail into a succulent dish then she would bequeath her pinky. The demon guffawed and swiftly severed his tail, threw it into the pot and stirred it with the spoon. A dish more heavenly than fabled ambrosia fell down her throat, but she merely curled her lip at the demon. Taking the knife once again, the demon cut off a leg and from the pot produced a euphoric concoction, but the woman was stead fast and once again feigned disinterest.
Limb after limb, appendage after appendage went into the pot and soon there was nothing left of the demon except a fragrant bubbling stew. The woman’s husband came home from the forest and as he customarily did; sat at the table demanding food. Serving him the stew from the pot he greedily gobbled it up and soon ate four bowls of the seemingly endless supper. He then stood up, grabbed her by the hips and declared “That was the greatest stew I ever had!” That’s when the demon popped out of the pot and bit off both their right pinkies and ran off into the night cackling and munching.