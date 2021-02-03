'Pardon Me, Dear, But Why Is the Devil in Our Dinner?'

Illustration : Unknown/British Library

“I have no idea!” Mrs. Quimby yelled, trying to bat the stew-covered demon away with her mixing spoon.



“You must know something!” yelled the consternated Mr. Quimby in response. “Did you get one of the ingredients mixed up? Did you add too much oregano? I’ve heard oregano is the most satanic of herbs.”

“Don’t be daft,” said Mrs. Quimby, then a blank look crossed face, and then a rueful one. “Actually, I did sacrifice that goat last night and bathed in its blood...”

Welcome to today’s culinary Concept Art Writing Prompt! This wonderful/disturbing monograph, as usual, comes to us from the treasure trove of weird art that is the British Library’s public domain Flickr archive. Specifically, it’s a monograph from the 1890 book The Aldine ‘O’er Land and Sea’ Library. Here’s the full image, complete with captions:



Illustration : Unknown/British Library

Beautifully illustrated indeed! Now it’s your turn to tell us what the hell is going on here. Potential topics: Why is there a demon in the mixing-pan? What were the couple cooking? Why is the dude looking at the ceiling and not the devil? And what’s the deal with that poor, extremely mangy cat in the lower-left of the image, who may be smoking a pipe?

Concept artists, want your work featured on io9 for a concept art writing prompt? Email us at tips@io9.com, with the subject line “Concept art writing prompt.”

