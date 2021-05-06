Mark Wahlberg’s new sci-fi movie Infinite is going to streaming. Photo : Paramount

New sci-fi movie Infinite—starring Mark Wahlberg and directed by Antoine Fuqua— i s coming out a few months ahead of schedule, but you won’t see it in theaters. Paramount just announced that the film, most recently scheduled for release in September, will now debut on Paramount+ sometime in June.

Advertisement

Infinite’s release is part of the company’s new focus on the streaming service, with the aim to have a new movie on the service every single week. Deadline broke the news.

Infinite is based on the book The Reincarnationist Papers by D. Eric Maikranz and sounds a little like Netflix’s The Old Guard, which starred Charlize Theron. Both are about a group of superhuman beings fighting evil across the generations— b ut in Infinite, the beings aren’t exactly immortal. Instead they die and are reborn with all their memories and skills intact . So when one man (Wahlberg) starts to realize he has all these memories and skills he doesn’t remember having, he’s visited by others like him to recruit him back into their group.

It’s a cool concept with a great director and cast (it co-stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Toby Jones, and Dylan O’Brien), so it’s obviously a little disappointing the film won’t make it to theaters. But if Paramount does want to draw people to its service, it knows original content is the way to go.

As for the movie- a- week goal, it’ll include some of Paramount’s theatrical releases (such as A Quiet Place Part II, Top Gun: Maverick, G.I. Joe Origins: Snake Eyes) in the previously announced shorter window, as well as original films from its other companies like Nickelodeon.

G/O Media may get a commission Exclusive for new customers Caliper CBD $35 at Caliper Use the promo code KINJATEN

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.