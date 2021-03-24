Paramount+ Just Added a Ton of Classic Nickelodeon Content

A Nick collage posted by Paramount+. Image : Twitter/Paramount

Paramount+ just gave children of the ‘ 80s and ‘ 90s a whole new reason to subscribe. Oh sure, the streamer has Beavis and Butt-Head, The Daily Show, all the Star Trek you can handle. But it also just added almost every single classic Nickelodeon show from when you were growing up. And, holy shit, it’s awesome.

We’re talking Double Dare, Legends of the Hidden Temple, Guts, Salute Your Shorts, Hey Dude, You Can’t Do That on Television, Clarissa Explains It All, Nick Arcade, Rugrats, Doug, Ahhh Real Monsters, Are You Afraid of the Dark, Kenan and Kel, All That, Eureeka’s Castle, Rocko’s Modern Life, and more. And more! This Twitter thread lists them all, though a few, we think, were already on the service before March 24.

Either way this might be one of the best reasons to subscribe to a streaming service since Netflix got Stranger Things and Disney+ debuted The Mandalorian. Pure unfettered childhood. Hook it into my aging veins.

I, for one, will absolutely be spending time inhaling old episodes of Double Dare, Guts, and Legend of the Hidden Temple while drinking beverages I was not legally allowed to when I first watched those shows.

Now, of course, naysayers will point out this isn’t every Nickelodeon show of the time. The Adventures of Pete and Pete isn’t there. Neither are The Secret Life of Alex Mack, Roundhouse, or Finders Keepers, among others. However, Ren and Stimpy is (almost shockingly) already on the service. All of the bigger, more popular newer shows—Avatar, Spongebob, etc.— a re all already there too. But as of today, a huge, huge chunk of Nick that wasn’t on the service is available now. And that’s amazing.

Oh, and if you are curious how all of these shows came to be, we highly recommend The Orange Years, a documentary on Nickelodeon you can get on various digital services. Our interview with the filmmakers is below.

