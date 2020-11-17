Earlier today, Zack Snyder released a new teaser for his cut of Justice League that’s coming to HBO Max next year, and broke it down point by point on social media.
During the discussion, which was held on Vero and lasted over an hour, Snyder revealed that his four-hour cut of the movie will have about two and a half hours of previously unseen footage. Not “new” footage exactly. This is mostly footage he shot way back in 2016 which never made it into the theatrical version, which was famously finished by director Joss Whedon. Snyder did shoot some new footage for this version, but apparently that will only be about four minutes in total (and reportedly will include Jared Leto’s Joker.)
Snyder also revealed his cut is officially locked and, at present, he’s approving visual effects shots. He still doesn’t have a release date to announce but it will be next year.
Here’s the new trailer, which has a similar feel to the first trailer, with a few new shots.
When this was first announced, I thought, “OK, that’ll be interesting, a director’s cut of a movie I didn’t care for, but sure, I’ll get around to doing a rewatch to get an idea of what Snyder wanted to do.
How can it be worse?”
What is really disconcerting to me is this is no longer “The Snyder Cut(tm)“ but a full on revision of the film, a revision that was bullied into existence by screaming incels, that ‘knew’ it existed in some form or another (that doesn’t sound familiar at all)
In one of my undergrad creative writing courses, there was a guy in the workshop who was Anti Religion. It was literally the only thing he would write about. Every short story was about how bad it was. Sure, fine, do you dude. But his writing was atrocious. And at the end of the term, he submitted to the course his magnum opus— a time travel story where the narrator went back in time to impregnate Mary and birth Jesus.... dear reader, I wish I could tell you there were redeeming qualities with the work, but it was bad. There was obscene glee the sex scene, but everything else was the narrator going on and on how evil religion was.
Much like that story, Snyder is one note. Hitting the same beats over and over and over and over and over again. Yes, we get you’re a bad ass. Yes, we get you like “Hallelujah.’ Yes, we get you like big kabooms. It is boring.