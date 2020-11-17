We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
MoviesDC Universe

Over Half of the Snyder Cut of Justice League Is Never Before Seen Footage

germainlussier
Germain Lussier
Filed to:Justice League
Justice Leaguezack snyderSnyder cutHBO MaxstreamingDCDC Entertainment
147
Save
The new-look Steppenwolf in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.
The new-look Steppenwolf in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.
Image: Warner Bros.

Earlier today, Zack Snyder released a new teaser for his cut of Justice League that’s coming to HBO Max next year, and broke it down point by point on social media.

Advertisement

During the discussion, which was held on Vero and lasted over an hour, Snyder revealed that his four-hour cut of the movie will have about two and a half hours of previously unseen footage. Not “new” footage exactly. This is mostly footage he shot way back in 2016 which never made it into the theatrical version, which was famously finished by director Joss Whedon. Snyder did shoot some new footage for this version, but apparently that will only be about four minutes in total (and reportedly will include Jared Leto’s Joker.)

Snyder also revealed his cut is officially locked and, at present, he’s approving visual effects shots. He still doesn’t have a release date to announce but it will be next year.

Advertisement

Here’s the new trailer, which has a similar feel to the first trailer, with a few new shots.

G/O Media may get a commission
Razer BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Razer BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
Germain Lussier

Entertainment Reporter for io9/Gizmodo

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

Vega Rocket Failure Apparently Caused by Human Error

Hulu’s Animaniacs Reboot Is Nostalgic for All the Wrong Reasons

See How The Star Wars Holiday Special Came to Be in a Brand New Documentary

The Venture Bros.' Future Is Being Worked on by the Head of HBO Max

DISCUSSION

This Might Be Satire

That Steppenwolf design sure is subtle, ain’t it?