Image: Universal/FX

Surprise: there’s more Jurassic World on the way, and we don’t just mean the next movie...or the cartoon. And it’s coming real soon, in a manner you probably didn’t expect.

Colin Trevorrow, the architect behind Jurassic World and the upcoming third entry in the cinematic Jurassic Park continuation, took to Twitter today to nonchalantly reveal Jurassic World: Battle at Big Rock, a new live-action short film set in the movie’s universe. It’s not heading to the big screen, however: It’s airing on FX this Sunday, September 15.

Advertisement

Trevorrow revealed little more than an ominous poster for the short—alongside, of course, some wise words from none other than Ian Malcolm himself—as well as some cast and crew details.

Advertisement

Battle at Big Rock is penned by Jurassic World 3 and Pacific Rim Uprising writer Emily Carmichael, with cinematography from Larry Fong and a soundtrack by Amie Doherty. It’ll star André Holland, Natalie Martinez, Melody Hurd, and Pierson Salvador. And, hopefully, even if it’s only a short film, some dinosaurs?

Advertisement

And that’s pretty much all we know. Guess we’ll have to tune in to find out what Dino action awaits us when Battle at Big Rock premieres on FX September 15.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.