The final season of Game of Thrones is over, and it seems we’re all still figuring out how to process what the hell even happened. The truncated season came in like a wrecking ball and left us with a lot of questions. It might be hard to remember everything that happened, where characters’ stories ended, and how it wrapped up almost a decade of storytelling. We’ve got your back.

Below is a detailed list of all of our major content from the six-episode eighth season of Game of Thrones. All of our recaps, weekly video breakdowns, a look at where some of our heroes and villains ended up, and the extended video above breaks down some of our favorite character journeys from the series. Also included as a bonus is the latest information on George R.R. Martin’s The Winds of Winter, as well as what we know about the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series that’s in development.

Recaps, Chats, and Video Breakdowns

Episode 1: “Winterfell”

Episode Two: “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”

Episode Three: “The Long Night”

Episode Four: “The Last of the Starks”

Episode Five: “The Bells”

Episode Six: “The Iron Throne”

“Where Are They Now?”

Bran Stark

Sansa Stark

Jon Snow

Daenerys Targaryen

Cersei Lannister

Arya Stark

Prequels, Books, and More

