Though she’s been referenced several times on Supergirl, fans were wondering when Lois Lane would join the journalistic fray. Well, the CW has finally found its ace reporter.

The Hollywood Reporter reveals that Elizabeth Tulloch, who also goes by Bitsie Tulloch, has been cast as the intrepid reporter for the upcoming Arrowverse crossover event coming this December. Tulloch is best known for her role as Eve on the NBC show Grimm, but also appeared in the Will Smith movie Concussion and the Oscar-winning film The Artist. She joins an illustrious group of actors who’ve portrayed the classic DC Comics character in the past.

“We couldn’t be more excited to introduce Lois Lane to the Arrowverse,” produces producers Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner said last month when news broke Lois was coming. “This dogged, determined, and brave reporter will make for a strong partner to Superman and amazing addition to our universe of DC characters.”

Lane will make her debut (along with Ruby Rose’s Batwoman) as part of the annual Arrowverse crossover, of which Tyler Hoechlin’s Superman will also play a part. It will run December 9-11 on the CW’s The Flash, Arrow, and Supergirl.