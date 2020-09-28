Our New Batwoman in Costume, Plus Updates From the Sandman TV Series and More

The CW is set to welcome a new Batwoman. Illustration : The CW

M. Night Shyamalan is kicking into gear on his latest feature film. Lashawna Lynch teases her 00 agent . Go behind-the-scenes on Wonder Woman 1984. Plus updates on The Craft remake, Lovecraft Country, The Boys, and more. Take a deep breath, Monday spoilers are here.

Peter Pan & Wendy

Deadline reports Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi has been cast as Tinkerbell in David Lowry’s Peter Pan & Wendy, Disney’s latest live-action adaptation. She joins Alexander Molony as Peter Pan, Ever Anderson as Wendy, and Jude Law as Captain Hook.

Untitled Ice Cube Movie

Ice Cube will star in a new project at Universal from director Rich Lee and screenwriter Kenneth Golde described by Deadline as “a grounded sci-fi film in the vein of District 9 that touches on themes of privacy versus surveillance.”

Scream 5

Deadline also reports three members of the Scream 5 crew have tested positive for covid-19. Despite this, “filming will solider on,” with production set to “resume as scheduled” this morning, September 28.

Batwoman

The currently-filming Javicia Leslie has our first look at the incoming Batwoman in costume. She wrote, “Look out, Gotham, I’m suited up and ready to go... But just wait until Ryan Wilder puts her own spin on the Batsuit,” suggesting we’ll see a newly-designed look for the hero before long.

The Craft

According to Bloody-Disgusting, Zoe Lister-Jones’ reboot of The Craft will be available on VOD this October 27. The site reports, “It should be noted that the beans were spilled over the weekend by Amazon’s ‘New for October’ press release (in the “Available for Purchase or Rent on Prime Video” section), and at this time neither Blumhouse nor Columbia Pictures have confirmed the date.”

No Time to Die

Lashawna Lynch spoke to Tech Radar about her character, Nomi, the incoming 00 agent in No Time to Die.

I knew who Nomi would be, because I had direct conversations with Barbara Broccoli and Cary about who they wanted her to be, but also who I wanted her to be and alongside that I spoke with our writers and Phoebe Waller-Bridge who has done wonderfully in collaborating with us. And what I saw was a woman who had agency, who was powerful, who was committed, and who believed that she was the best person at MI6 [laughs]. She’s a Black woman, she’s forward-thinking. She’s unique, and she has many unique selling points that carry her forward in her career. So when I saw her on the page, it was very beautifully written, and I didn’t feel like I had to add anything too crazy. It was there for the taking, and I just did the best I could to fulfill what they’d already created.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

While discussing the film’s delayed release date with Den of Geek, actor Andrew Koji stated he hopes his portrayal of Storm Shadow will be more “layered” and “realistic” than Byung-hun Lee’s depiction in The Rise of Cobra and Retaliation.

I’m hoping that I brought the most layered Storm Shadow and realistic kind of Storm Shadow to screen, even though there’s only one guy before me. I think it’s the current climate. I think the film industry’s suffering quite a bit, I’m hearing. If it’s best for the film, for the audience, for people…I don’t think many people want to go to the cinema right now. So don’t release the film. It wouldn’t be a good idea.

Old

M. Night Shyamalan has released artwork for his mysterious new project at Universal, now officially titled Old.

Possessor

A track from Jim Williams’ Possessor score has been posted to Youtube.

Wonder Woman 1984

A new behind-the-scenes featurette released from merchandising partner Revlon discusses Wonder Woman: 1984's retro hair, make-up, and wardrobe. Stick around to the end for a failed high-five between Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness

Netflix has released a teaser for a surprise Resident Evil animated movie coming sometime next year.

The Strings

A musician and a photographer staying at an abandoned farmhouse experience ambiguous supernatural goings-on, exactly none of which are presented in the trailer for The Strings.

The Call

In the trailer for The Call, a widower (Tobin Bell) forces the kids responsible for his wife’s (Lin Shaye) death to talk to her on a phone line he had specially installed in her coffin.

Abyssal Spider

The latest trailer for Abyssal Spider (AKA, Mad Spider Sea) finally reveals its spider-crab fusions. Disappointingly, they are neither spider crabs nor sea spiders.

Sandman

Netflix’s Sandman series begins filming in three weeks, according to Neil Gaiman on Twitter.

The Haunting of Bly Manor

Bloody-Disgusting has character posters for The Haunting of Bly Manor. Click through to see the rest.

Supernatural

While on the trail of a wood nymph, Dean accidentally flashes his brother in the trailer for “Exhaust,” this week’s episode of Supernatural.

Lovecraft Country

As Misha Green previously stated in an interview with AOL, next week’s episode of Lovecraft Country will “use Nightmare on Elm Street and Freddy Krueger to tell what it’s like to be a young Black girl in America.”

The Boys

Finally, Homelander brings Stormfront over to meet Becca and Ryan in the trailer for “Butcher, Baker, Candlestick Maker,” this week’s episode of The Boys.

Correction: A previous version of this article referred to Lynch’s No Time to Die 00 agent as a 007. We regret the error yet remain hopeful.

