Image: ABC

Last week, public location filming in the heart of New York gave us our first look at a brand new spider-suit in action for Spider-Man: Far From Home. While pictures from filming did give us a great look, Sony and Marvel stayed quiet on the costume front officially...until last night. Sort of.



Yes, our first “proper” look at Peter Parker’s new red and black (or maybe just very, very dark blue?) version of the Spidey-spandex doesn’t come from a fancy official picture, or what have you, but instead a surprise appearance by Far From Home star Tom Holland during a bit on last night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live.

It’s a cute enough thing, with Kimmel’s supporting act/sidekick Guillermo having allegedly swiped Spider-Man’s mask, leading to a farcical chase complete with Holland wearing a traffic cone on his head, before the actor makes the swift excuse that Thanos is robbing a bank, prompting him to parkour his way off to the backstage.

Advertisement

But even if we don’t actually get to see the full regalia—Holland never actually re-dons his mask—it’s nice to be able to see the new suit in action beyond blurry stills from filming. Even if a lot of the changes are more in coloration and design rather than in actual material (this suit still has those little black strips of armoring around the arms and waist, like the Homecoming suit), it’s good to see it a vague approximation of how we’ll eventually see it when Spider-Man: Far From Home thwips into theaters in July 2019.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Good to know he can still do a flip in it.

