Our Latest Look at The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Is Smokin'

germainlussier
Germain Lussier
Filed to:The Falcon and The Winter Soldier
The Falcon and The Winter SoldierDisney PlusstreamingAnthony MackieFalconMarvelDisneyMarvel Cinematic UniverseMarvel Studios
Anthony Mackie as the Falcon on the set of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
Photo: Twitter

And we do mean that literally.

Anthony Mackie took to his Twitter Tuesday to post a photo from the socially distanced set of Marvel’s Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The show was forced to shut down production due to the covid-19 pandemic but has recently started up again. So, to commemorate the occasion, Mackie posted this image, which is our best yet, and first official, look at the Falcon’s new suit.

Does “Winter Soldier shot” mean co-star Sebastian Stan took the photo? We’ll never know.

And here’s the full image.

Photo: Twitter
Before we talk about the costume, let’s talk about the smoking. Is Mackie vaping here? Or is that a cigar? Either way, it certainly feels like something Mackie, and maybe even Sam Wilson, would do to relax between shots.

As for the costume, the image being in black and white takes away some of the impact, but we believe it’s largely red, silver, and black. At least, that’s according to concept art that came out last year. The actual costume looks much more intricate and frankly better than that art though, so we’re happy about that. We’re also digging how the shins match the chest piece. Nice touch. There’s little doubt that, in a post-Endgame world, the Falcon is still, absolutely, a superhero.

With The Falcon and the Winter Soldier once again filming, hopefully we’ll see it sooner rather than later. Probably in the spring. Until then, we can only imagine how the continuing adventures of Sam, Bucky, Baron, and Sharon will play out.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

