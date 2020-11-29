Exterminate! Image : BBC America

It’s here: your first full look at the upcoming Doctor Who holiday special, “Revolution of the Daleks.” It’s going to be a big one.

In “Revolution of the Daleks,” the Doctor’s (Jodie Whitt aker) companions are on their own to face down one of the biggest threats ever to hit Earth. Meanwhile, the Doctor herself is in a massive prison, seemingly hopeless. Whatever will Yaz (Mandip Gill) , Ryan (Tosin Cole) , and Graham (Bradley Walsh) do? Well, fortunately, they have some help in the form of Captain Jack Harkness (John Barrowman). So, they might have a chance.

It looks exciting: new Dalek designs, same old Jack, plus new guest stars like Dame Harrit Walker (Killing Eve) and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (The Trial of Christine Keeler). And it sounds like the Daleks might be masquerading as defense drones here? Pointed, that.

“ We’ve crammed this year’s Doctor Who special with an explosion of extraordinary acting talent. Where else would you get British acting royalty, a globally renowned US screen star, an (inter)national treasure of stage and screen and one of Britain’s hottest young actors — just in the guest cast! Put those together with Jodie Whittaker, Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole (and Daleks! Did I mention Daleks!) — and you get a cast to be exterminated for. And things will explode. Promise,” Chris Chibnall, executive producer on the show, said in a press release.

All that sounds extremely promising, frankly. Can you beat Daleks without the Doctor? Will she escape from prison? Will Captain Jack be rad? Find out on New Year’s Day, where it’ll air at 8pm ET/PT on BBC America.

