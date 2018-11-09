Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: Netflix

How funky is your chicken? Pretty darn funky, I’d say. We’re celebrating next week’s debut of Netflix’s She-Ra and the Princesses of Power in true io9 fashion: By sharing awesome gifs of our favorite animated shows!



Drop your favorite party gifs in the comments below. Bonus points for animated shows, and bonus bonus points for catching your favorite animated characters breaking out into a sweet dance. Because it’s been a week, my dears, and sometimes we have to pull a Lady Gaga and just...CALL ON THE HONOR OF GREYSKULL.

Advertisement