Image: Dave Gibbons and John Higgins (DC Comics)

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Warner Bros. is going all in on another cinematic universe. Simon Kinberg talks up the Gambit movie. Elisabeth Olsen promises more doom and gloom for Wanda and the Vision in Avengers 4. Plus, new details on what’s coming on Doctor Who, Sonequa Martin-Green on Discovery’s Spock, and what’s to come on Arrow. Spoilers, away!

Advertisement

Hanna-Barbera Cinematic Universe

Variety reports Warner Bros. is now developing a whole slate of films based on Hanna-Barbera’s roster of intellectual properties and characters. Tim Story (Toy Story 2) is currently attached to direct a live-action/animation adaptation of Tom & Jerry, while Chris Columbus will produce the latest incarnation of Scooby-Doo alongside director Tony Cervone. Meanwhile, Matt Lieberman and Sausage Party director Conrad Vernon are attached to develop a live-action Jetsons film, while big-screen interpretations of The Flintstones and Wacky Races are also said to be in “deep development.”

Gambit

Simon Kinberg compared the upcoming Gambit movie to The Philadelphia Story and His Girl Friday in a new interview with Screen Rant.

I think with the standalone movies, meaning Logan and Deadpool — not mainline, X-Men movies — one of the things we’ve strived to do is sort of create a sub-genre within the genre of the superhero movie. Obviously Deadpool was like a R-rated comedy. Logan was very much a western. And, so we talked a lot about who Gambit is. And it’s always motivated by the character is. We talked a lot about who Gambit is as a character and the things that Channing [Tatum] relates to in the character. And so obviously he’s a thief, obviously you know his superpowers, those things are going to be very present and prevalent in the movie. But he’s also a scoundrel, and a rascal, and a womanizer, and a lot of other things that we felt like we could explore in his relationships with women and one of the genres that is underserviced genre now is the romantic comedy. So whenever we can smuggle some other genre into one of these kinds of movies... I mean I did it with...The first movie I ever wrote was Mr. and Mrs. Smith and that was a romantic comedy smuggled into a spy thriller. In the same way that on the surface it will be a superhero movie with you know. People love superpowers and things are going to explode and there’s going to be car chases and all of that. Doing all the powers and cards that you are familiar with. Underneath that will be romantic comedy undercurrents and it’s not really like Rom-coms from when we were growing up. Or when I was growing up. It’s more going back to like Philadelphia Story and His Girl Friday and just the kind of pattern banter of that and the fun and speed of those kinds of movies.

Advertisement

Charlie’s Angels

Set photos of Kristen Stewart wearing the world’s raddest sweater have surfaced online.

Advertisement

Avengers 4

During a panel at the ACE Comic-Con in Chicago last weekend, Elizabeth Olsen ominously stated “it’s only going to get worse” for Vision and Scarlet Witch. [/Film]

Advertisement

Halloween

Speaking with Collider, John Carpenter revealed he talked David Gordon Green out of killing off Dr. Loomis with a Donald Pleasance body double.

Originally they were going to have Donald Pleasence’s character get killed. And I thought, ‘That’s a mistake. The audience won’t like that. That’s a revision I don’t think we should do.’ So that was my one big contribution… I thought the fans are gonna get pissed off at that. I don’t think you have to even deal with the ending of my movie; just start the movie where they did. I think that he did great.

Advertisement

Relatedly, a new song from John Carpenter’s score titled “Halloween Triumphant” has been uploaded to Youtube.

Suspiria

Bloody-Disgusting has a new poster for Chloe Grace-Moretz’s character, Patricia.

Advertisement





The Possession of Hannah Grace

A walking cadaver eerily activates a bathroom hand dryer in the first trailer for The Possession of Hannah Grace, hitting theaters November 30.

Watchmen

A mysterious production photo of what appears to be a new vigilante was recently added to the Watchmen official Instagram.

Advertisement

Star Trek: Discovery

In a new interview with IGN, Sonequa Martin-Green stated Michael’s relationship with Spock is—gasp—“very complicated.”

I will say... that it is not a simple relationship [between Spock and Burnham]. It is a very complicated relationship. It’s a highly emotional relationship. And it will take some work.

Advertisement

Green went on to reveal both Michael and Spock have been visited by the mysterious “Red Angel” phenomenon discussed in the season two trailer.

The Red Angel appears to Michael Burnham at a very, very critical moment. And then what I find out later is that Spock has also seen this same Red Angel, but when he was a child.

Doctor Who

Doctor Who News has an image and synopsis for episodes five and six of season eleven, “The Tsuranga Conundrum” and “Demons Of The Punjab.”

Advertisement

Episode Five: The Tsuranga Conundrum Risk to life: absolute. Injured and stranded in the wilds of a far-flung galaxy, The Doctor, Yaz, Graham and Ryan must band together with a group of strangers to survive against one of the universe’s most deadly — and unusual — creatures. Guest starring Suzanne Packer, Ben Bailey Smith, Brett Goldstein and Lois Chimimba. Written by Chris Chibnall. Directed by Jennifer Perrott.

Episode Six: Demons of The Punjab “What’s the point of having a mate with a time machine, if you can’t nip back and see your gran when she was younger?”

India, 1947. The Doctor and her friends arrive in the Punjab, as the country is being torn apart. While Yaz attempts to discover her grandmother’s hidden history, the Doctor discovers demons haunting the land. Who are they and what do they want?

Guest starring Shane Zaza, Amita Suman and Hamza Jeetooa.

Written by Vinay Patel.

Directed by Jamie Childs.

Riverdale

TV Line has photos of 16-year old Veronica Lake’s speakeasy from the October 24 episode, “As Above, So Below.” More at the link, and always, bless Riverdale for just existing.

Advertisement





Arrow

Felicity plans to bring in Diaz in the trailer for next week’s episode, “The Longbow Hunters.”



Supergirl

Finally, Agent Liberty and Mercy Graves conspire against Supergirl in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Fallout.”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.