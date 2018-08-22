Photo: The CW

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Venom picks up an actor from the MCU, Halloween reveals some extra-gory photos, and the Bond 25 replacement director rumors are in full force. Plus newly cast Star Wars actor Richard E. Grant is already getting hounded to reveal secrets. Search your feelings, readers, spoilers may or may not be true!



Advertisement

Bond 25



Variety’s Justin Kroll reports on Twitter that Christopher McQuarrie is EON’s top choice to replace Danny Boyle on Bond 25.

Advertisement

Star Wars: Episode IX

In a recent interview with the Radio Times, Richard E. Grant denied he’s been cast as Grand Admiral Thrawn in Star Wars: Episode IX.

I’m not playing the Star Wars character you just mentioned. I’m not allowed to tell you anything. Otherwise I would be fired. It’s a complete lockdown on any information whatsoever.

Advertisement

Venom

Luke Cage’s Ron Cephas Jones has joined the cast of Venom in an undisclosed role.

Advertisement

[THR]

Dora the Explorer

THR reports Ant-Man’s Michael Peña has joined the live-action Dora the Explorer as Dora’s father, Cole Márquez.

Advertisement

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

André Øvredal’s film adaptation of Alvin Schwartz’s wonderfully illustrated book series begins filming “in a few days,” according to Guillermo del Toro on Twitter.

Advertisement

Halloween

Bloody-Disgusting has new gory images of two of Michael Myers’ posthumous victims (so, super spoilers obviously). You’ll have to head over there to have a look, because, according to effects artist Chris Nelson, “we wanted all the effects and make-up effects to be postcards. Something you’ll remember. Something that when you watch the movie you’ll remember that victim, that guy.”

Advertisement

The Predator

Bloody-Disgusting also has five significantly less grotesque images from The Predator.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Retina



A medical study on the side effects of a new anti-anxiety medication leads one of its participants to experience surreal nightmares—and a possible government conspiracy—in the first trailer for Retina.

Flying the Nest

We also have a trailer for a new animated film from Iceland about plover birds surviving the winter.

Supergirl

Due to scheduling issues, Bruce Boxleitner (TRON, Babylon 5) will replace Brent Spiner in the role of Vice President Baker in season four.

Advertisement

[THR]

Another Life

Selma Blair has joined the cast of Netflix’s upcoming space drama about a crew of astronauts investigating an alien artifact. According to Deadline, Blair will play Harper Glass, a “21st century media influencer...who uses journalism, social media and keen intelligence in an attempt to break one of the biggest stories in human history.”

Advertisement

Legacies



Karen David (Galavant) has joined the cast of the Vampire Diaries spin-off as Emma Tig, “a beautiful witch-turned-guidance counselor, she is the moral support and shoulder to cry on for all the students at the Salvatore School, even if the person who needs her therapy the most (the headmaster) remains an elusive patient.”

Advertisement

[Deadline]

Lucifer

Graham McTavish has joined the cast of Lucifer as Father Kinley, “a kind, deeply empathetic and revered priest [who] is profoundly committed to guarding his flock. That includes doing whatever it takes to keep mankind safe from evil—which doesn’t bode well for a certain devil living in Los Angeles….”

Advertisement

[TV Line]

The Good Place



TV Line has a new poster for season three.

Advertisement

Arrow/The Flash/Supergirl

A new poster reveals the three-night Batwoman-featuring crossover extravaganza begins December 9 with The Flash, followed by Arrow on December 10, and Supergirl on December 11. Interestingly enough, the also included a Batwoman signal in the sky, but no word on if that classic prop will be on the show.

Advertisement

The Outpost



Finally, the law is named “Withers” in the trailer for next week’s episode, “The Colipsum Conundrum.” And don’t you forget it!

Banner art by Jim Cooke.