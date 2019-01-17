Photo: The CW (via Entertainment Weekly)

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Disney’s live-action Pinocchio remake has hit a snag. Netflix and Steve Carrell are working on a comedy lampooning President Trump’s Space Force. Catherine Tate wouldn’t mind one more trip in the TARDIS. Plus, previews of what’s to come on the DC/CW shows when they return. To me, my Spoilers!



Advertisement

Pinocchio



In a recent interview with Discussing Film, cinematographer Seamus McGarvey revealed Paddington director Paul King is no longer involved with Disney’s live-action Pinocchio remake.

I don’t think it’s a secret anymore, but the film has been cancelled over the holidays, over Christmas. The director basically pulled out of the film for family reasons. Disney are trying to find a new director…they’re trying to get it going, but I’m unlikely to be involved now, because Paul King, who directed Paddington 1 and 2, wanted me to be his DP on the film. Who knows the director that they eventually bring on? It probably will be delayed for some time now, it probably won’t shoot until July or August, if it does at all. Who knows if a new director – they’ll probably have their own DP that they’ll want to use. So currently I’m looking for another film.





The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then The Bigfoot

As the title implies, Sam Elliot plays the legendary solider who killed Hitler and Bigfoot in the first trailer for The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then The Bigfoot, a film by Robert D. Krzykowski co-starring Ron Livingston, Aidan Turner, Caitlin FitzGerald, and Larry Miller.

Space Force

Steve Carrell will star in a new Netflix series from The Office’s Greg Daniels lampooning Donald Trump’s proposed Space Force.

Channel Zero

Sad news—Syfy has canceled Channel Zero after four seasons.

Advertisement

Doctor Who



Appearing as a guest on The Jason Manford Show, Catherine Tate stated it would be “nice” if current showrunner Cris Chibnall invited her back for an episode of Doctor Who.

It wouldn’t be up to me because you can’t just turn up on the set uninvited. They don’t like it. But that would be nice. I haven’t tried. Probably all the security would still remember me.

Advertisement

Riverdale

Kelly Ripa debuts as Hiram Lodge’s mistress in the synopsis for Riverdale’s January 30 episode, “Red Dahlia.”

After one of their own becomes the target of an unseen assailant, the gang works together to get to the bottom of Riverdale’s latest mystery. Meanwhile, Betty (Lili Reinhart) works with a surprising ally to piece together clues about a series of deaths in the town. Elsewhere, a spiraling Archie (KJ Apa) sets out on a new path, while Jughead (Cole Sprouse) comes face to face with Ms. Mulwray (guest star Kelly Ripa), Hiram’s (Mark Consuelos) alleged mistress. Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Luke Perry, Ashleigh Murray, Skeet Ulrich, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan also star. Greg Smith directed the episode written by Devon Turner & Will Ewing (#311).

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

The Gifted

Reeva’s paranoia intensifies as the Morlocks battle the Purifiers in the synopsis for the February 5 episode, “calaMity.”

When one of the Inner Circle goes missing, Reeva intensifies security in their compound, but realizes that her plans may have already been exposed. Furious and paranoid, Reeva resorts to violence. Caitlin and Reed consider using the serum to restrict Lauren’s use of her powers, hoping it will help her as she wrestles with nightmares about the Inner Circle and her ancestors. And it’s the battle of two extreme ideologies when the Morlocks and the Purifiers come face-to-face in battle in the all-new “calaMity” episode of THE GIFTED airing Tuesday, Feb. 5 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (GIF-214) (TV-14 L, V)

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

The Passage

The virals escape in the synopsis for “Whose Blood Is That?”, airing February 4.

In an attempt to protect Amy, Wolgast convinces Sykes and Lear to let them outside of the facility for exercise. As emotional flashbacks reveal Carter’s life leading up to his death-row sentencing, Fanning’s hold on those kept inside Project Noah grows stronger. Meanwhile, the virals gain power over the facility’s staff, leading Richards and Wolgast to reunite so they can take down a rogue soldier in the all-new “Whose Blood is That?” episode of THE PASSAGE airing Monday, Feb. 4 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (PSG-104) (TV-14 L, S, V)

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Supernatural

Entertainment Weekly has images of Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s return as John Winchester in “Lebanon,” Supernatural’s 300th episode.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Roswell, New Mexico

KSiteTV has pictures from episode two, “So Much For the Afterglow.” More at the link.

Advertisement

Happy!

The latest trailer reveals Happy! returns March 27.

Arrow

Oliver Queen hits the talk show circuit in the trailer for Arrow’s midseason premiere, “My Name Is Emiko Queen.”

The Flash

With Cicada on a killing spree, Barry rounds up Central City’s meta-humans in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Seeing Red.”

Gotham

Selina vows to take down Jeremiah (and kisses Bruce) in a clip from tonight’s episode, “Penguin, Our Hero.”

Supergirl

Finally, get your first look at Nia’s Dreamer costume in the trailer for Supergirl’s midseason premiere, “Suspicious Minds.”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.