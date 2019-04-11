Image: CBS

Morning Spoilers

The animated Scooby-Doo movie is adding some other Hanna-Barbera animated allies. Ryan Coogler and Sev Ohanian are tackling the latest version of Space Jam 2's script. Garrett Hedlund is being replaced on Castle Rock. Plus, Harley meets Cassie Cain in new Birds of Prey set pictures. Live long, and spoilers!



Scoob

Deadline reports Ken Jeong and Kiersey Clemons have joined the voice cast of the first theatrical, animated Scooby-Doo movie as Blue Falcon sidekick, Dynomutt, and Dee Dee Sykes of Captain Caveman and the Teen Angels, respectively.

Mighty Mouse

According to Deadline, Paramount is now developing a live-action/animation Mighty Mouse film with The Meg screenwriters, Jon and Erich Hoeber, attached to write.

Space Jam 2

THR has word Ryan Coogler will team with Searching’s Sev Ohanian to write the latest draft of Space Jam 2. The outlet also states rival shoe contracts with Nike are currently holding up the sequel’s casting process.

The Nun 2

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, producer Peter Safran stated he has “a really fun” idea for a sequel to The Nun:

I think there is an inevitability to another Nun movie. We have a really fun storyline for that teed up, so I think that that’s the next one that will be written.

The Conjuring 3

In a separate interview with Entertainment Weekly, Vera Farmiga described the third Conjuring movie as “a doozy”:

Conjuring 3 is coming, and it will be a doozy. It will be big. So for me, visiting these characters [in Annabelle Comes Home], it’s like practicing your scales and doing a few arpeggios before having to dive deep into the next one. Because the next one is massive.

Child’s Play

Bear McCreary’s score for the Child’s Play remake will incorporate numerous toy instruments, including the otamatone, a Fisher-Price xylophone, and a kazoo.

Hellboy

You can also hear Benjamin Wallfisch’s theme song for the apparently not-so-hot new Hellboy movie.

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Several new set photos of Harley Quinn cruising the streets of Gotham with Cassandra Cain have surfaced on Twitter.

Avengers: Endgame

The latest issue of Entertainment Weekly features six collectible variant covers, one for each original member of first Avengers film.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

We also have a trailer for the new documentary on Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, coming to VOD May 7 and DVD July 16.

Star Trek: Discovery

Our very first look at Ethan Peck’s Spock in his Enterprise uniform and—gasp—beardless has made its way to the official Star Trek website, as part of what appears to have been an accidental upload of assets confirming Peck’s participation in the regular Star Trek Cruise convention.

The Plot Against America

Winona Ryder, John Turturro, Zoe Kazan, Morgan Spector, Anthony Boyle, Azhy Robertson and Caleb Malis have joined the cast of The Plot Against America, a six-part HBO miniseries adapting the speculative alternate-history novel by Philip Roth.

According to TV Line, Ryder will play Evelyn Finkel, “whose life plans have been arrested by 10 years of caring for an infirm mother” while Turturro plays “the politically ascendant Rabbi Lionel Bengelsdorf” who hires her to take part in his campaign. Kazan joins as Elizabeth “Bess” Levin, “an insightful mother and homemaker whose fears about the escalating political climate prompt her to plan a possible escape from the forces that seem to be threatening her world.” Morgan Spector has been cast as Herman Levin, “a proud and opinionated father/insurance agent who tries to maintain normalcy in the life of his family and friends as his country seems to be slipping into fascism, anti-Semitism and xenophobic isolationism” while Anthony Boyle will play his orphaned nephew, Alvin. Additionally, Robertson and Malis will play Philip, “the youngest of the Levin family” and Sandy, “the Levins’ teenage son whose adolescent rebellion becomes entangled with his growing admiration for Lindbergh,” respectively.

Castle Rock

Deadline now reports Paul Sparks will replace Garrett Hedlund in the role of John “Ace” Merrill, the character Kiefer Sutherland played in Stand By Me.

Arrow

Emily Bett Rickards has officially wrapped filming on Arrow, so have your heart wrenched by this video from the set, courtesy of Stephen Amell.

Lucifer

Finally, a sexy new trailer reveals the fourth season of Lucifer debuts on Netflix May 8.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.