Image: New Line Cinema

Simon Pegg talks about where the Star Trek movies are at. Doom Patrol recruits an Orange is the New Black alumni for its latest team member. Robert Kirkman wants to bring another post-apocalyptic comic book to television. Plus, more rumors about who’s really a killer robot in the new Terminator, and our first look at Outlander’s next season. Spoilers get!



Advertisement

It: Chapter 2

A new set photo reunites the Loser’s Club. My, how they’ve grown!

Advertisement

Cowboy Ninja Viking

Collider reports Priyanka Chopra is in talks to join Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt’s new film as Dr. Sara Nix, “a psychologist who’s assigned to monitor Duncan, and who may or may not develop feelings for him despite the professional nature of their relationship.”

Advertisement

Terminator 6

The Terminator Fans claim to have “eyewitness” proof Mackenzie Davis is playing a machine in Terminator 6. According to the report, a fan witnessing the shoot in Cartagena, Spain spotted “a muscular blond woman, 1.80m tall, with an arm made up as if she had suffered a deep wound, letting on a metallic skeleton.”

Advertisement

Us

Shahadi Wright Joseph, Evan Alex, Madison Curry, Cali Sheldon and Noelle Sheldon have joined the cast of Jordan Peele’s latest. [THR]

Advertisement

Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek/Star Trek 4

Speaking with the Edmonton Journal, Simon Pegg stated he “can’t see” Quentin Tarantino making his near-mythic Star Trek movie in the next six years.

I can’t see him doing it for five or six years, by which time we might be too old anyway.

Advertisement

Pegg also offered an update on S.J. Clarkson’s relatively more immediate Star Trek 4.

I’ve met with S.J. and she’s fizzing with ideas and she has the right attitude. She’s reverent, but she’s not slavish. In terms of the story, I have a vague knowledge, but it’s nothing I can talk about. I’m also doing something that is separate to that.

Suspiria

The Suspiria remake runs 152-minutes long, a full hour longer than Argento’s original.

Advertisement

Avengers 4

An IMAX quarterly SEC filing unearthed by CBR appears to indicate Avengers 4 could hit theaters in April 2019, pretty much one year after Infinity War.

Advertisement

The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time

TV Line has character posters for The Last Sharknado. Head to the link to see them all!

Advertisement





Doom Patrol

Orange is the New Black’s Diane Guerro has joined the cast of DC Universe’s Doom Patrol as Crazy Jane, the team member with 64 different personalities and superpowers. [TV Line]

Advertisement

Eclipse

Deadline reports Robert Kirkman has optioned the post-apocalyptic comic book series from Zack Kaplan for series development. Eclipse concerns a deadly solar flare driving the surviving population of Earth deep underground.

Advertisement

Bobcat Goldthwait’s Misfits & Monsters

A call from mom interrupts a search for the Goatman in a clip from this week’s episode, “The Goatman Cometh.”





The Last Ship

TNT has also released a TV spot for the final season of The Last Ship.

Outlander

Finally, Claire and Jaime head to North Carolina in the first trailer for Outlander’s fourth season.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.

Advertisement