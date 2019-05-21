Photo: Doctor Who (Twitter)

Looks like the Fuzz is back! Doctor Who has released the first official image from Jodie Whittaker’s sophomore season, and it looks like the Doctor is going to be facing off once again against the galaxy’s toughest mercenary force.

In a press release, the BBC shared a new look at Whittaker’s Doctor sharing a tense scene with the Judoon, a rhinoform race of humanoids that serve as a mercenary police force across the galaxy. The prosthetics work looks pretty impressive, especially compared to previous iterations of the species. And just look at all those belt buckles! In a statement, showrunner Chris Chibnall hinted at the nefarious shenanigans the Judoon are getting into:

No! Sho! Blo! The Judoon are storming back into Doctor Who in full force, and the streets of Gloucester aren’t safe. If anyone has anything to hide, confess now. The Judoon are taking no prisoners, and will stop at nothing to fulfill their mission! The whole team on Doctor Who are delighted and scared in equal measure to welcome them back: One of many treats we’ve got in store for viewers next series.

First introduced in 2007, the Judoon are a tight band of mercenaries with a strict code of conduct, though they have been called “interplanetary thugs.” They also don’t have jurisdiction on Earth, but have usually found ways around that. For example, in their debut episode, “Smith and Jones,” they transported a human hospital to the moon so they could find and arrest an alien fugitive hiding out there.



The BBC also announced Neil Stuke (Game On, Sliding Doors) as a guest star for the Judoon episode we can expect next season. Doctor Who returns with season 12 in 2020.

