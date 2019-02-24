Image: BBC

Sir Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials series is on its way to television, courtesy of BBC, in collaboration with HBO for American distribution. Now, the BBC has released the first official footage of the series, and while it’s light on details or, really, any fantasy, it’s got plenty of tension.

The brief, 30-second look is mostly short character moments: a glare here, a walk down a hallway there. It’s enough to capture mood and style, but not much else. With that said, though, oh is there style abounding. The outfits here are fabulous, from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s adventurer getup as Lee Scoresby to Ruth Wilson’s impeccable red dress as Mrs. Coulter.

It’s not much, but it’s enough to get excited about, definitely. His Dark Materials doesn’t have a firm release date, but it will be airing courtesy of HBO in the United States and BBC in the UK.