Our First Gloved Glimpse of the Sonic: The Hedgehog Redesign Is Here

If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Rebecca Ferguson teases her role in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune. Ewan McGregor drops some tiny details about the Obi-Wan Kenobi show. Taika Waititi wants an even bigger and more bombastic Thor sequel than Ragnarok for Love and Thunder. Plus, what’s to come on Supergirl, and a familiar hero returns with an f-bomb in new Watchmen footage. Spoilers get!



Advertisement

Sonic the Hedgehog

A recently spotted Sonic the Hedgehog standee appears to reveal the character’s hotly-anticipated redesign. Gloves! Less nightmares! Eyes that are closer to the game designs than they are the very depths of hell!

Advertisement

Untitled Body-Swapping Horror Film

According to Deadline, Katie Finneran, Alan Ruck, Celeste O’Connor, and Misha Osherovich are the latest to join Chris Landon’s untitled body-swapping horror film. No details on their characters are currently available.

Advertisement

Dune

During a recent press junket for Doctor Sleep, Coming Soon asked Rebecca Ferguson how her relationship with Paul Atreides will be further explored in the new adapatation:

Completely and utterly honors the strength of Jessica–the Bene Gesserit that she is, even though she is a concubine and her rights are not as high as the King or what her son becomes. Denis was very much aligned with creating empowerment and powerful moments for her where they were needed. I think Frank Herbert… when he wrote it he didn’t really live in an understandably equal environment. And the book is great! It has beautiful moments in it. It’s not really where we are or where we should be.

Advertisement

Darius the Great Is Not Okay

Deadline also reports Universal is now developing a film adaptation of Adib Khorram’s 2018 young adult novel, Darius the Great Is Not Okay. The story concerns a young man named Darius who “speaks Klingon better than his own language, and understands the social cues of The Hobbit more than those in the real world.” Things turn around for Darius once he’s befriended by Sohrab, the kid next door who teaches him “the values of life through soccer, food, and secret rooftop conversations.”

Advertisement

Pirates of the Caribbean 6

THR has word Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin has been hired to write the screenplay for a sixth Pirates of the Caribbean film alongside series veteran, Ted Elliot.

Advertisement

No Time to Die

Production has officially wrapped on No Time to Die, the twenty-fifth film in the James Bond franchise.

Advertisement

Thor: Love and Thunder

In conversation with Wired, Taika Waititi described Love and Thunder as “more bombastic” than Thor: Ragnarok.

It’s going to be bigger and louder and more bombastic. It’s only interesting to me if we’re doubling down on how nuts Ragnarok was.

Advertisement

Tom & Jerry

Forbes reports Tim Story’s live-action Tom & Jerry has moved forward from an April 2021 release date to December 2020, “in case Dune underperforms or outright tanks.”

Advertisement

Charmed

TV Line reports Poppy Drayton’s new character, Abigael, will become a series regular following this week’s episode of Charmed.

Advertisement

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Speaking with Men’s Journal, Ewan McGregor revealed the new Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series will run a total of six, hour-long episodes and begins production summer 2020. McGregor also added, “his arc will be quite interesting, I think, dealing with that the fact that all the Jedi were slaughtered at the end of Episode III.”

Advertisement

Stranger Things

According to TV Line, Stranger Things’ eight-episode fourth season begins filming this January and “will likely wrap in August.”

Advertisement

Batwoman

The people of Gotham demand Batwoman solve a gruesome murder in the synopsis for episode six, “I’ll Be Judge, I’ll Be Jury. ”

A disturbing death has Gotham reeling and the city reaches out for their new vigilante hero. Luke (Camrus Johnson) confides in Kate (Ruby Rose), while Sophie (Meagan Tandy) asks Jacob (Dougray Scott) for a special assignment. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) continues her nefarious plot against the Kanes, with Catherine (Elizabeth Anweis) being a conduit to part of her plan. Batwoman pays another visit to Mary (Nicole Kang.) Scott Peters directed the episode written by James Stoteraux and Chad Fiveash (#106). Original airdate 11/10/2019. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

We also have the trailer for next week’s episode, “Mine is a Long, Sad Tale” revealing the secret origin of Red Alice.

Supergirl

Supergirl interrogates a new villain in the synopsis for “Confidence Women, ” airing November 10.

While a new villain is under arrest at the DEO, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) uses him to try and understand who is responsible for the recent attacks. Meanwhile, Andrea (Julie Gonzalo) and Lena (Katie McGrath) think back on their tumultuous past. Shannon Kohli directed the episode written by Dana Horgan & Nicki Holcomb (#506). Original airdate 11/10/2019.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Relatedly, Supergirl meets a new enemy named “Riproar” in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Dangerous Liaisons. ” He apparently has Doctor Octopus arms and the ability to create tsunamis.

Black Lightning

Black Lightning’s latest family decision leads to “tragic consequences” in the synopsis for “The Book of Occupation: Chapter Five. ”

Jefferson (Cress Williams) struggles with the effects on his family, leading to a decision with tragic consequences. Meanwhile, Anissa’s (Nafessa Williams) identity is threatened. Lastly, Agent Odell (guest star Bill Duke) takes an important step toward winning over Jennifer (China Anne McClain). Damon Gupton and Jordan Calloway also star. Robert Townsend directed the episode written by Brusta Brown & John Mitchell Todd (#305). Original airdate 11/11/2019.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Nancy Drew

Nancy interrogates Horseshoe Bay’s “newest and most suspect widower” in the synopsis for episode six, “The Mystery of Blackwood Lodge.”

While trying to uncover the truth about a long-buried history between Lucy Sable and Ryan Hudson (Riley Smith), Nancy (Kennedy McMann) finds herself in the curious position of having to strike a deal with Horseshoe Bay’s newest and most suspect widower. Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon and Alvina August also star. Amanda Row directed the episode written by Alex Taub & Andrea Thornton Bolden (#106). Original airdate 11/13/2019.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Riverdale

Jughead investigates the author of the Baxter Brothers book series in the synopsis for “Hereditary, ” airing November 13.

As Archie (KJ Apa) struggles to keep the neighborhood kids away from Dodger’s (guest star Juan Riedinger) influence, he turns to an unexpected ally for help. Jughead (Cole Sprouse) uncovers a mystery surrounding the author of the Baxter Brothers books, while Betty (Lili Reinhart) confronts Charles (guest star Wyatt Nash) about his past. Finally, Veronica (Camila Mendes) deals with a major shake-up at home, and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) get some unexpected visitors at Thistlehouse. Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Skeet Ulrich and Charles Melton also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by James DeWille (#406.) Original airdate 11/13/2019.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

American Horror Story: 1984

Spoiler TV also has a cryptic synopsis for “Final Girl, ” the season finale of American Horror Story: 1984.

Camp Redwood draws in a lost soul looking for closure.

Watchmen

F-bombs and intonations litter the trailer for next week’s episode of HBO’s Watchmen.

The Walking Dead

Finally, Ezekiel doesn’t want to talk about Carol in a clip from next week’s episode of The Walking Dead.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.